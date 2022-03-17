Galatasaray vs Barcelona Europa League: Live streaming, GAL vs BAR dream11, time & where to watch

Turkish club Galatasaray will welcome Spanish giants Barcelona into their den in the second leg for tonight's blockbuster clash in the Europa League. The first leg was a 0-0 stalemate, which means the fixture is evenly poised for either team.

Galatasaray are on a decent run of games, having won three of their four league games of late, and Barcelona also come into the fixture on the back of a four-game winning streak excluding the reverse fixture at Camp Nou earlier this month.

While Barcelona will be favourites heading into this clash, Galatasary might also fancy their chances of dishing out a giant-killing at their home stadium

Here's all you need to know about Galatasaray vs Barcelona, Europa League round of 16 match:

Where and when is the Galatasaray vs Barcelona, Europa League match being played?

The Galatasaray vs Barcelona, Europa League match will be played on March 17, 2022, at NEF Stadyumu in Istanbul.

What time does the Galatasaray vs Barcelona, Europa League match begin?

The Galatasaray vs Barcelona, Europa League match will begin at 11:15 PM IST on Thursday.

Where to watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona, Europa League live in India (TV channels)?

The Galatasaray vs Barcelona, Europa League live match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How and where to watch online Galatasaray vs Barcelona, Europa League​ live streaming?

The Galatasaray vs Barcelona, Europa League live streaming will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

Galatasaray vs Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Galatasaray: Pena; Boey, Marcao, Nelsson, Van Aanholt; Antalyali, Kutlu; Kilinc, Feghouli, Akturkoglu; Mohamed

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Garcia, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, De Jong; Traore, Aubameyang, Torres

GAL vs BAR Dream11 team prediction:

Ter Stegen, Dest, Alba, Nelsson, Van Aanholt, Pedri, De Jong, Antalyali, Aubameyang, Torres, Mohamed