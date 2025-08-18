From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: 5 popular Indian cricketers who love these football clubs

Discover the favourite football clubs of 5 Indian cricketers. From iconic European teams to local favourites, see which football clubs inspire India’s cricket stars and their passion for the beautiful game off the pitch.

Cricket may be India’s most beloved sport, but many of the country’s top cricketers are also passionate about football. From European leagues to iconic local teams, these stars have shared their love for football and the clubs they support. Here’s a look at 5 Indian cricketers and the football clubs they adore.

Virat Kohli - Manchester City

Virat Kohli, who in the past was an avid supporter of both Manchester United and Real Madrid, has now shifted his allegiance to Manchester City. This change came as he closely followed Cristiano Ronaldo’s club transfers, reflecting his admiration for the football superstar and his career decisions.

Rohit Sharma - Real Madrid

Rohit Sharma visited the iconic Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, where he was presented with a personalised custom jersey. In addition to this special honour, he now proudly serves as an official brand ambassador for La Liga, strengthening his connection with the world of football.

Rishabh Pant - Liverpool

Rishabh Pant is an avid supporter of Liverpool FC and frequently expresses his admiration for the Premier League giants on social media. He often shares updates, match reactions, and posts celebrating the club’s successes, showcasing his deep passion for football alongside his cricketing career.

MS Dhoni - Manchester United

MS Dhoni has been a dedicated Manchester United supporter for many years. During his school days, he even played as a goalkeeper, showcasing his early love for football. Beyond being a fan, Dhoni has also invested in the sport as a co-owner of the Indian Super League team, Chennaiyin FC.

Yuvraj Singh - Arsenal FC

Yuvraj Singh, one of India’s most dynamic cricketers, has expressed his fondness for Arsenal FC. He admires the club’s attacking flair and technical gameplay. Yuvraj enjoys watching Premier League matches and often uses football to relax during his downtime.

These cricketers show that sports fandom goes beyond boundaries. Their love for football not only provides relaxation but also inspires teamwork, strategy, and passion in their cricketing careers. Whether it’s watching European leagues or supporting legendary clubs, football holds a special place in the hearts of India’s cricket stars.

