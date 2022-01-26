Search icon
From Virat Kohli to Neeraj Chopra, Indian sports stars wish fans on Republic Day 2022

As the nation celebrates its 73rd Republic Day today, sports stars like Virat Kohli, Neeraj Chopra wished their fans on the auspicious occasion.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 26, 2022, 12:28 PM IST

As the nation celebrates its 73rd Republic Day today, not just Indian sportspersons, but international stars also took to social media to wish India on the auspicious occasion. Indian stars such as Virat Kohli, Neeraj Chopra, Saina Nehwal took to their respective social media handles to wish their fans on Republic Day 2022. 

Even international cricketers like Jonty Rhodes, and Chris Gayle took the opportunity to wish their Indian fans on Republic Day. The pair also revealed that they received a heartfelt note from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who congratulated the duo for their achievements and wished them on behalf of the nation. 

#Republic Day is currently trending on Twitter, as fans and sports persons alike celebrate the national festival today. Virat Kohli, Neeraj Chopra, Saina Nehwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and Lovlina Borgohain are just some of the names from the sporting fraternity who expressed their gratitude towards the country. 

Here is how the Indian sporting fraternity wished fans on Republic Day 2022:

And that's not all, not just Indian sportspersons, but international cricket stars like Jonty Rhodes and Chrish Gayle also chipped in with their wishes for India on the 73rd Republic Day. 

