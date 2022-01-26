From Virat Kohli to Neeraj Chopra, Indian sports stars wish fans on Republic Day 2022

As the nation celebrates its 73rd Republic Day today, not just Indian sportspersons, but international stars also took to social media to wish India on the auspicious occasion. Indian stars such as Virat Kohli, Neeraj Chopra, Saina Nehwal took to their respective social media handles to wish their fans on Republic Day 2022.

Even international cricketers like Jonty Rhodes, and Chris Gayle took the opportunity to wish their Indian fans on Republic Day. The pair also revealed that they received a heartfelt note from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who congratulated the duo for their achievements and wished them on behalf of the nation.

#Republic Day is currently trending on Twitter, as fans and sports persons alike celebrate the national festival today. Virat Kohli, Neeraj Chopra, Saina Nehwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and Lovlina Borgohain are just some of the names from the sporting fraternity who expressed their gratitude towards the country.

Here is how the Indian sporting fraternity wished fans on Republic Day 2022:

Happy Republic Day to all. Proud to be an Indian. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 26, 2022

मेरे सभी देशवासियों को #गणतंत्रदिवस के अवसर पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं ।



Wishing all of you a very Happy #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/MQOsIl17Wy — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) January 26, 2022

After laying down countless lives, we got the rights to protect each life! Cherish it! Happy #RepublicDay January 26, 2022

Warm Republic Day greetings to all my fellow citizens. So proud of the diversity, vibrancy and culture of our country. Jai Hind. — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 26, 2022

A big salute to all the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and soldiers who helped make India a republic. As a proud Indian, I wish everyone a Happy #RepublicDay! — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 26, 2022

It is truly an honour to be a citizen of this country and see it grow and prosper every day. #RepublicDay #ProudIndian #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/9NvvsWMB55 — Lovlina Borgohain (@LovlinaBorgohai) January 26, 2022

सारे जहां से अच्छा, हिंदुस्तान हमारा



Let’s celebrate India and vow to make our country proud through our actions each day.



Forever grateful to those who martyred their lives to protect mother India.



Wishing everyone a very Happy Republic Day! #RepublicDayIndia — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 26, 2022

And that's not all, not just Indian sportspersons, but international cricket stars like Jonty Rhodes and Chrish Gayle also chipped in with their wishes for India on the 73rd Republic Day.

I would like to congratulate India on their 73rd Republic Day. I woke up to a personal message from Prime Minister Modi @narendramodi reaffirming my close personal ties with him and to the people of India. Congratulations from the Universe Boss and nuff love — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) January 26, 2022