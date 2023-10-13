From Virat Kohli to Babar Azam: Here’s what players said about the IND vs PAK rivalry match

ICC World Cup 2023: India will play against arch-rivals Pakistan tomorrow (14 October) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The countdown to witness the biggest ODI World Cup clash has begun. India is all set to face arch-rivals Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tomorrow (14 October).

But before watching the intense match live at the stadium or on our TV screens, have a look at what the players feel about the rivalry match.

In a clip released by Star Sports on X, players from both sides expressed their feeling when it comes to playing an “India vs Pakistan” match.

India’s star player, Virat Kohli is looking forward to playing his fourth consecutive ODI World Cup game against Pakistan. With respect to the match, he says, "You’ve to be at your absolute best to face them. It’s an exciting challenge everytime you play Pakistan.”

On the other side, Pakistani skipper Babar Azam feels that people should enjoy the match. He further said that he has seen the vibe of the match before and how to handle it.



Whereas, Pakistani fast bowler, Shaheen Afridi speaks about the enjoyment that team gets by defeating the opponent in home ground. “As a team we’re fully ready, and recently the one day cricket we’ve been playing, pressure won’t be on us alone but also on India,” Afridi further said.

For Indian batter KL Rahul, it’s going to be a first time ODI World Cup experience playing against Pakistan on home ground. With respect to that, he says, "that’ll give us a little bit more excitement."

Even for India’ star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, it’s a first time playing against Pakistan in ODI World Cup on Indian soil. Hardik says, when we’ll go for this game, I don’t think anyone would have ever experienced what we are going to experience on 14th.

“It’s going to be a feeling which is going to be next to a dream,” Hardik further said.