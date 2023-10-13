Headlines

Meet IAS Vandana Chauhan, Law graduate who cracked UPSC with Hindi medium, secured AIR...

Actress Bhairavi Vaidya, best known for Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and Taal, passes away at 67

Microsoft’s new deal to buy gaming giant Activision for $68.7 billion cleared by UK

'Woke up to sounds of air raid sirens': Indian evacuees from Israel recount horror

IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Will rain play spoilsport in blockbuster showdown in Ahmedabad?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'TV hai sabke pas...': Suryakumar Yadav urges friends not to ask for match tickets and 'enjoy from home'

Ground Report: Watch live visuals of Israeli tanks get into Gaza strip | Israel-Gaza war

From Virat Kohli to Babar Azam: Here’s what players said about the IND vs PAK rivalry match

Weight loss diet of Parineeti Chopra

Bowlers who took wicket on first ball in ODI World Cups

6 causes of vitamin B-12 deficiency

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

Ground Report: Watch live visuals of Israeli tanks get into Gaza strip | Israel-Gaza war

Israel-Gaza War Update: Israel gives ultimatum to 1 million Gaza residents to vacate within 24 hours

Israel Gaza War: Israel goes all offensive against Gaza, stops to provide all aids to the Gazans

'Aapne kabhi uska pyaar nahi dekha': Apurva says he feels helpless when people call Divya Agarwal 'gold digger'

Actress Bhairavi Vaidya, best known for Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and Taal, passes away at 67

Aspirants season 2: Prime Video announces release date of TVF's popular drama, fans react

HomeSports

Sports

From Virat Kohli to Babar Azam: Here’s what players said about the IND vs PAK rivalry match

ICC World Cup 2023: India will play against arch-rivals Pakistan tomorrow (14 October) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 04:42 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The countdown to witness the biggest ODI World Cup clash has begun. India is all set to face arch-rivals Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tomorrow (14 October). 

But before watching the intense match live at the stadium or on our TV screens, have a look at what the players feel about the rivalry match.

In a clip released by Star Sports on X, players from both sides expressed their feeling when it comes to playing an “India vs Pakistan” match.

India’s star player, Virat Kohli is looking forward to playing his fourth consecutive ODI World Cup game against Pakistan. With respect to the match, he says, "You’ve to be at your absolute best to face them. It’s an exciting challenge everytime you play Pakistan.”

On the other side, Pakistani skipper Babar Azam feels that people should enjoy the match. He further said that he has seen the vibe of the match before and how to handle it.
 
Whereas, Pakistani fast bowler, Shaheen Afridi speaks about the enjoyment that team gets by defeating the opponent in home ground. “As a team we’re fully ready, and recently the one day cricket we’ve been playing, pressure won’t be on us alone but also on India,” Afridi further said.

For Indian batter KL Rahul, it’s going to be a first time ODI World Cup experience playing against Pakistan on home ground. With respect to that, he says, "that’ll give us a little bit more excitement."

Even for India’ star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, it’s a first time playing against Pakistan in ODI World Cup on Indian soil. Hardik says, when we’ll go for this game, I don’t think anyone would have ever experienced what we are going to experience on 14th.

“It’s going to be a feeling which is going to be next to a dream,” Hardik further said.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Actress Bhairavi Vaidya, best known for Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and Taal, passes away at 67

'Aapne kabhi uska pyaar nahi dekha': Apurva says he feels helpless when people call Divya Agarwal 'gold digger'

'If you want to give a speech on Adani and Modi...': Delhi Court warns AAP's Sanjay Singh not to give political speech

'TV hai sabke pas...': Suryakumar Yadav urges friends not to ask for match tickets and 'enjoy from home'

DNA Explainer: When and why was LBW introduced in Cricket?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE