FIFA World Cup 2022: From unmarried couples to alcohol lovers, know what's NOT allowed for fans in Qatar

Fan at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar | Photo: IANS

The FIFA World Cup is being held for the first time in a Muslim country. Football fans are in for an usual experience given some of the conservative laws of Qatar. The beer ban in World Cup stadiums came as an unexpected setback for fans as well as beverage sponsor Budweiser.

Qatar’s restrictions on alcohol consumption means that it is not widely available like in most other countries which have hosted FIFA World Cups. Alcohol is only served in places with a licence, which are mostly restaurants and hotels. Fans will not be allowed to drink in pitch view and beer for sale will only be available in designated spots away from the ground. Fans will be able to drink in the designated ‘fan zone’ in Qatar’s capital Doha in the evening after the scheduled time of 6:30 pm. There’s also a facility of drinking available at the ‘Arcadia Spectacular’ event. However, fans will need to be 21 years or older to buy alcohol.

Carrying alcohol in public or being publicly drunk can land fans in trouble at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. It could even lead to a jail time of up to 6 months along with a fine Advice from the UK foreign office warns that drinking in a non-licensed public place could result in a prison sentence of up to six months and/or a fine of up to 3,000 Riyals or Rs 65,000. However, alcohol usage rules are not the only restrictions that fans need to know.

Fans cannot wear revealing clothes inside stadiums or show their body parts. Taking tops off inside the stadium during celebrations can also invite trouble with the authorities. The same is true if roaming around topless on streets in front of families. Fans are also not permitted to bring any banners or posters that are political or offensive in nature.

In terms of sexual freedom, there is no hiding the fact that the country has a homosexuality ban and can punish an offender with jail time and monetary penalty. The country does not allow unmarried couples to engage in sexual activity. However, such fan couples will be allowed to share hotel rooms, the government has said.

Other actions that can land fans in trouble are fights in Qatar, where they may be imprisoned and fined up to 10,000 Riyals (over Rs 2.17 lakh). Swearing is also punishable by law in Qatar and may invite a fine, jail time or the fan may end up getting deported.

Not maintaining public hygiene, which means spitting, urinating or defecating in public, is also punishable and can invite prison and a fine of up to 10,000 Riyals. Furthermore, photographing people or sites like construction structures, religious and military establishments are also not allowed.

READ | FIFA World Cup 2022: Fans feel Argentina lost deliberately to Saudi Arabia to avoid clash with Brazil