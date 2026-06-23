From street survivor to Iran's FIFA World Cup icon: Alireza Beiranvand's incredible rise

Long before becoming Iran's FIFA World Cup hero, Alireza Beiranvand endured homelessness, poverty and countless setbacks in pursuit of his football dream. His remarkable rise from sleeping on the streets to starring on the world's biggest stage is one of football's most inspiring stories.

Iran pulled off a gritty 0-0 draw against Belgium in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and Alireza Beiranvand was the star of the show. At 33, he made seven decisive saves earning Player of the Match honors. Honestly, he was a brick wall for Iran, shutting down every Belgian attack and sending their strikers home frustrated. No one expected Iran to hold their own but thanks to Beiranvand they walked away with a valuable point.

The Real Fight Started Long Before the Match

Beiranvand, often called 'The Wall of Persia', held firm against big names like Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku. But for him that was the easy part. Just getting to the pitch was the real challenge. He went from being a homeless teenager in a nomadic family to representing Iran on the world stage. It's an incredible journey.

Chasing a Wild Dream

He grew up in Lorestan Province, where his family moved constantly, herding sheep across the fields of western Iran. Even then, football was his obsession. His father didn't see it the same way and even destroyed Beiranvand's gloves and clothes hoping he'd give up. But he didn't. Beiranvand kept playing — literally with bare hands and refused to quit.

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Not Afraid of Hard Times

When he was a teenager, Beiranvand borrowed money from a relative and ran away to Tehran. He had nowhere to stay so he slept on the streets, camped outside the club gate and picked up odd jobs to survive. He worked in a dressmaking factory, washed cars, did night shifts making pizza dough and even swept streets and parks to get by. Eventually, he broke into the Iranian club system and debuted for the national team in 2015.

Standing Tall Against the Best

One of Beiranvand’s most famous moments? He stopped a penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2018 World Cup. He’s also got a Guinness World Record for the longest throw in a competitive football match — 61.26 meters. So when he delivered against Belgium this time, nobody was genuinely surprised.

Proof That Hard Work Pays Off

Every one of his seven saves came from inside the box, including two that looked like sure goals for Belgium. He’s why Iran came out with a point, and Belgium fell short. But it’s more than his skills on the pitch — it’s everything he overcame to get there. This is the same guy who once slept rough, washed cars, and swept streets, now making history on football’s biggest stage and inspiring a nation.

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