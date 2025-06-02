World Champion Dommaraju Gukesh defeated world No.1 Magnus Carlsen at Norway Chess 2025 on Sunday, June 1. D Gukesh has etched his name in the history of chess, after his World Chess Championship victory. His win has significantly contributed to a surge in his net worth.

World Champion Dommaraju Gukesh defeated world No.1 Magnus Carlsen at Norway Chess 2025 on Sunday, June 1. Norwegian's one mistake gave D Gukesh the biggest advantage, marking this historic win. Carlsen was visibly frustrated, slamming his hand on the table, meanwhile, Gukesh was left all shocked, unable to believe his win. Gukesh, now moves up to third spot with 8.5 points, behind the world No.1 and American Fabiano Caruana. D Gukesh, a teen prodigy, who recently became the youngest World Chess Champion in history at the age of 18, beating China’s Ding Liren in Singapore, in December 2024.

More about D Gukesh

Gukesh was born on May 29, 2006, in Chennai, India. His father, Dr. Rajnikanth, works as an ENT surgeon, and his mother, Dr. Padma, is a microbiologist. He completed his schooling at Velammal Vidyalaya in Mel Ayanambakkam, Chennai.

D Gukesh, began his Chess career at the age of 7, and has achieved many impressive feats. In 2023, at the age of just 17, he became the youngest player to surpass a 2750 Elo rating in August, surpassing the legendary chess icon Viswanathan Anand to claim the title of India's top-rated player.

Let's look at his Net worth

D Gukesh has etched his name in the history of chess, after his World Chess Championship victory. From estimated net worth in 2024, Rs 8.26 crore (approximately $1.5 million), to a staggering net worth now of Rs 20 crore (about $2.4 million) after winning the title. While many may assume Chess to be a 'less-paying game', that's not the case.

After earning the title of World chess champion in 2024, D Gukesh got a total prize fund of $2.5 million. Moreover, D. Gukesh after winning three games, must have made him earn a total of $600,000 (approximately Rs 5.07 crore), as players received $200,000 (around Rs 1.69 crore) for each victory. That means he earned Rs 17 crore in 17 days.

Adding to his wealth, he earned around ₹13.6 crore (that’s roughly $1.58 million) just from prize winnings in various tournaments. Not just chess, many brand endorsements have also added to his net worth. As per reports, each brand endorsement deal would be about ₹60 lakh.

Let's talk about a super expensive gift he got from his school, Velammal Vidyalaya - Mercedes-Benz E-Class, that is anywhere between ₹87 lakh and ₹1.05 crore. This all adds up to his net worth, a staggering amount all before 20.