From special 'SM 18' tattoo to dreamy proposal at DY Patil stadium: Here's a look at Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal love story to wedding being called off

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal took to their Instagram stories on Sunday to put to rest the ongoing speculation about their potential wedding. Taking to Instagram, the duo clarified that the wedding is cancelled. Here's a timeline of their love story to wedding being called off.

India's star batter and World Cup winner Smriti Mandhana, on Sunday, December 6, opened up on her wedding to music composer Palash Muchhal. She issued an official statement on her social media handle saying her wedding is called off. India's vice-captain issued a public statement asking for privacy as she navigates this situation, emphasising her desire to handle it privately.

Mandhana expressed her distress over the widespread speculation surrounding her canceled wedding with Muchhal, requesting peace and quiet.

Smriti Mandhana's official statement on wedding with Palash Muchhal

Her statement read, "Over the past few weeks, there has been plenty of speculation around my life, and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person, and I would like to keep it that way, but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close the matter here, and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace," Mandhana said.

"I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all, and for me, that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible, and that is where my focus will forever be. Thank you all for your support. It's time to move forward," she signed off.

Palash Muchhal's official statement on wedding

Music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal also took to his Instagram story to issue official statement on wedding. The 30-year-old music composer, who was recently hospitalised reportedly due to emotional stress after his wedding with Mandhana was indefinitely postponed, said in an Instagram story said it has been very difficult time for him to see people react so easily on baseless rumours, adding that his team will take strict legal action against those spreading fake and derogatory content.

Meanwhile, as the duo has called off their wedding, here's a look at their love story.

Smariti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal love story timeline:

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's first meeting

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal first met in 2019 through mutual friends in Mumbai's creative circles. Their initial connection stemmed from shared interests in music and sports, which developed into a private friendship and later, a public relationship.

Palash Muchhal inked special 'SM18' tattoo for Smriti Mandhana

Palash Muchhal made SM18 tattoo for Smriti Mandhana, on his forearm. The "SM" represents her initials, and the "18" is her jersey number. He revealed the tattoo after India's Women's World Cup win in November 2025, and it quickly went viral online as a symbol of their relationship and his pride in her achievement. However, it was not the first time when Palash falunted his special "SM18" tattoo, this tattoo has been visible in his several old photos and videos as well.

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana made their relationship official in July 2024

Both Smriti and Palash confirmed their relationship in July 2024 by posting on Instagram to celebrate their five-year anniversary, sharing a photo of a cake that read "5" and had a heart emoji.

Palash Muchhal proposed Smriti Mandhana at DY Patil Stadium

Palash Muchhal proposed to cricketer Smriti Mandhana at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium in November 2025, a location significant as the venue where India won the Women's World Cup; the surprise proposal involved him kneeling with a ring as she removed a blindfold, captured in viral videos showing her happy acceptance, with their engagement confirmed by Mandhana in a fun reel with teammates.

However, days after this dreamy proposal, Smirti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding, which was scheduled for November 23, was indefinitely postponed after Mandhana's father and Muchhal both experienced health issues and required hospitalisation on consecutive days. Mandhana later deleted all wedding-related posts from her social media, leading to widespread speculation before her official statement.