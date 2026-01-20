From separation to potential reconciliation: Saina Nehwal's married life with Parupalli Kashyap at a glance

Saina Nehwal, who recently announced her retirement from competitive badminton, has seen ups and downs in her personal life. Know more about it.

India's star shuttler Saina Nehwal announced her retirement from competitive badminton, bringing an end to her nearly two-decade-long career, which has been an inspiration to millions of aspiring players. The Olympic bronze medalist, in a recent podcast, said, ''I had stopped playing two years back. I actually felt that I entered the sport on my own terms and left on my own terms, so there was no need to announce it. If you are not capable of playing anymore, that's it. It's fine.''

Apart from her international career, Saina has made headlines for her personal life as well. She tied the knot with Parupalli Kashyap in December 2018, after dating each other for nearly a decade. In 2019, the newlywed couple even appeared on the popular celebrity talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show.

However, things went all South for the duo when they announced their separation last year in July. The news of their separation came as a shock to her fans, as the couple was spotted enjoying a music festival together a few hours earlier.

A month later, Saina shared a post hinting at reconciliation with Parupalli. ''Sometimes distance teaches you the value of presence. Here we are- trying again,'' she wrote in her post.

After this post, there has been no official news regarding any development on their marriage, but Saina has shared a couple of pictures of herself with Parupalli on her Instagram handle. Not many know that both Saina and Parupalli participated in the 2010 Commonwealth Games, where the former brought home a gold medal and the latter came home with a bronze.