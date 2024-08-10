Twitter
From Rs 4.5 crore to highest civil award: Here's what Arshad Nadeem will get after historic Olympic gold

Nadeem's remarkable throw of 92.97m not only earned him the gold but also brought Pakistan its first Olympic medal in 32 years.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 10, 2024, 05:38 PM IST

From Rs 4.5 crore to highest civil award: Here's what Arshad Nadeem will get after historic Olympic gold
Arshad Nadeem has solidified his place in the Pakistan sporting hall of fame by shattering the Olympic record twice in the javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics 2024, ultimately securing the gold medal. Nadeem's remarkable throw of 92.97m not only earned him the gold but also brought Pakistan its first Olympic medal in 32 years, surpassing India's Neeraj Chopra in the process.

In light of this historic victory, Nadeem is set to receive a plethora of prestigious awards and cash prizes. Various ministers and prominent figures in Pakistan have already announced their intentions to honor Nadeem for his outstanding achievement.

Let's delve into the list of prizes that Nadeem has been confirmed to receive thus far.

Nadeem is slated to receive a substantial sum exceeding PKR 150 million (equivalent to more than INR 4.5 crore and USD 538,000). The Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, has pledged a reward of PKR 100 million for Nadeem, as reported by the Pakistan-based news outlet Dawn. Additionally, Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has announced an additional reward of PKR 2 million.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister of Sindh has committed to awarding Nadeem with PKR 50 million, with Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab confirming the news. Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has also announced an additional reward of PKR 1 million.

Renowned Pakistani singer Ali Zafar has expressed his intention to present Nadeem with a reward of PKR 1 million, while cricketer Ahmad Shahzad has also pledged the same amount through his foundation.

During a recent National Assembly session, the lower house unanimously passed a resolution recommending that the government honor Arshad Nadeem with the highest civil award, as reported by Radio Pakistan.

Deputy Chairman of the Senate, Syedaal Khan Nasar, has made arrangements to host an honorary dinner for Arshad upon his return to Pakistan.

Sindh Government spokesperson and Sukkur mayor, Barrister Islam Shaikh, announced that upon Nadeem's arrival in Pakistan, he will be presented with a gold crown and a new sports stadium in Sukkur will be named in his honor, as reported by Geo News.

Additionally, Karachi mayor Murtaza Wahab has announced the establishment of the Arshad Nadeem Athletics Academy in Karachi, as reported by Geo News.

Also read| Indian men's hockey team returns home from Paris Olympics, receives grand welcome at Delhi airport

