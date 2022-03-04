From Ranveer Singh to Shilpa Shetty: Shane Warne's sudden death leaves Bollywood celebs in shock

The devastating death of cricketer Shane Warne has left the world in a state of shock. The 52-year-old legend was spotted unresponsive in a villa in Koh Samui, Thailand. As per reports, his sudden death was due to heart attack.

Warne’s death was immediately reacted to by many Bollywood celebrities, including Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty.

Ranveer Singh expressed his shock at the sudden demise of Shane Warne with a heartbreak emoji on Instagram.

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra also took to Instagram to mourn the huge loss. She shared a happy picture with Shane and wrote, “Legends live on”.

Actor Varun Dhawan expressed his reaction by sharing a picture of the cricketer on his Instagram story.

Shaken by the sudden death of Shane Warner, Suniel Shetty reacted, “RIP Legend”.

Actor Ajay Devgn expressing his disbelief on the death of legend Warne on Twitter. He wrote, “Still trying to grapple with the news of Shane Warne’s sudden demise. RIP Shane. Your legacy is etched in the hearts of cricket lovers all over the world”.

Akshay Kumar also shared his dejection on knowing about Warne’s death. He wrote, “Speechless to know about #ShaneWarne’s untimely passing. You could not have loved the game of cricket without being in complete awe of the man. This is so heartbreaking. Om Shanti”

Anupam Kher shared on Twitter, “Deeply shocked & saddened to know about the unexpected demise of one of the greatest spin bowlers #ShaneWarne. He was magical on the field! I had the privilege of meeting him in a London hotel lobby. He could really laugh easily. RIP dear legend. We will miss your brilliance!”