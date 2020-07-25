From Randy Orton's next victim to Triple Threat tag team match: WWE announces huge plans for Monday's RAW
The Legend Killer knocked out Big Show in the previous episode of RAW and is now eyeing for his next victim.
The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has announced that huge plans for the upcoming Monday's RAW episode.
As per reports, Randy Orton aka The Viper will be opening up this week's episode with an in-ring promo.
The Legend Killer knocked out Big Show last week and will be revealing his next target during the said segment.
Not only this, but WWE also confirmed that a Triple Threat tag team match for Monday's RAW with Andrade & Angel Garza vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Cedric Alexander & Ricochet will also be happening.
.@KingRicochet & @CedricAlexander, The #VikingRaiders, and @AndradeCienWWE & @AngelGarzaWwe will battle for a title shot against @MontezFordWWE & @AngeloDawkins at #SummerSlam! @Ivar_WWE @Erik_WWE @Zelina_VegaWWE https://t.co/uVhIpLN8Bh— WWE (@WWE) July 25, 2020
.@RandyOrton announces his next target! https://t.co/ildlVZF0I2— WWE (@WWE) July 25, 2020
Other than that, RAW Women's Champion Asuka will be taking on WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks in a match where the fate of Asuka's title can be decided.
Drew McIntyre, WWE Champion, will be looking to defend his title against Dolph Ziggler.