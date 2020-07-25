From Randy Orton's next victim to Triple Threat tag team match: WWE announces huge plans for Monday's RAW

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has announced that huge plans for the upcoming Monday's RAW episode.

As per reports, Randy Orton aka The Viper will be opening up this week's episode with an in-ring promo.

The Legend Killer knocked out Big Show last week and will be revealing his next target during the said segment.

Not only this, but WWE also confirmed that a Triple Threat tag team match for Monday's RAW with Andrade & Angel Garza vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Cedric Alexander & Ricochet will also be happening.

Other than that, RAW Women's Champion Asuka will be taking on WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks in a match where the fate of Asuka's title can be decided.

Drew McIntyre, WWE Champion, will be looking to defend his title against Dolph Ziggler.