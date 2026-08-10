From PV Sindhu to Tanvi Sharma: Why Indian badminton is producing more international champions

India’s badminton success in 2026 shows how the sport is growing, with Khelo India and TOPS supporting both established stars and young players as they win international titles.

Indian badminton witnessed a notable rise in 2026 with shuttlers clinching five major international titles across singles and doubles. Asmita Chaliha won the Korea Masters, Tanvi Sharma claimed the Thailand Open, PV Sindhu triumphed at the Japan Open, Devika Sihag won the Thailand Masters, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lifted the Singapore Open title.

Showcasing a greater depth in Indian badminton, the year 2026 has brought together several established names and emerging players.

Why are Indian shuttlers winning more international titles in 2026?

India’s stronger badminton outcomes in 2026 reflect a broader and more structured athlete-development system, apart from being reliant only on established stars. Government programmes such as Khelo India have expanded grassroots training, infrastructure and athlete support, while the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) provides elite athletes with funding for foreign training, international competitions, coaching camps and specialised equipment.

As of July 2026, the government had reported 1,067 Khelo India Centres and 267 supported academies, helping to create a larger pool of athletes who can progress from grassroots competition to the international stage.

The performances of players such as Tanvi Sharma and Devika Sihag, alongside established stars such as PV Sindhu, clearly suggests that the benefits are beginning to show at the senior level. Not only this, but India's continued strength in men's doubles, highlighted by Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's Singapore Open triumph, has also added to the country's success.

Is India’s improved badminton infrastructure helping players perform better?

Improved sports infrastructure has surely strengthened the ecosystem where Indian badminton players train and compete. The Khelo India programme has focused on developing sports facilities, supporting academies, identifying talent and providing athletes with structured competition.

As of July 2026, the government had reported 349 new sports infrastructure projects worth Rs 3,176 crore, along with Khelo India Centres and supported academies. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, currently led by Mansukh Mandaviya, has reported the induction of badminton athletes under Khelo India, along with academy support, coaching and athlete allowances.

For those unversed, the 2026 Khelo India framework placed greater emphasis on sports science, nutrition, psychology, rehabilitation and data-based athlete development. For elite players, TOPS provides additional assistance for overseas training, international competitions, coaching camps and specialised equipment.

How are better coaching and international exposure changing Indian badminton?

In developing India's badminton ecosystem, coaching and international exposure have played a vital part as the focus moves beyond basic training towards specialised coaching, sports science, psychology, performance analysis and athlete safety.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports’ 2026 coaching task force, led by national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, recommended a structured coaching pathway from grassroots to elite level, placing greater emphasis on practical training and the use of sports science.

Through TOPS and the Annual Calendar for Training and Competitions (ACTC), Indian athletes receive support to train abroad and compete at major international events.

Are younger Indian shuttlers now ready to compete against the world’s best?

It won't be wrong to say, after looking at the performances of India's emerging shuttlers in 2026, that the next generation is getting more opportunities to compete at a higher level. Khelo India provides a pathway from grassroots talent identification to higher-level competition, while the KIRTI initiative uses assessment centres and data-based methods to identify sporting potential among children aged 9 to 18.

At the elite level, TOPS provides support for foreign training, international competitions, coaching camps and specialised equipment. Government assistance to National Sports Federations covers areas such as foreign coaches, scientific and medical support and participation in international events. Khelo India competitions also give young athletes opportunities to gain competitive experience.

Players like Tanvi Sharma and Devika Sihag are examples of how emerging talent is beginning to make an impact beyond junior-level competitions.

Can India turn this winning run into sustained dominance in world badminton?

In real terms, India has an opportunity to turn its recent success into long-term global competitiveness. However, the bigger challenge will be maintaining depth across singles and doubles and ensuring that new players continue to emerge as established stars move towards the latter stages of their careers.

The Khelo India framework combines talent identification, infrastructure, coaching, competitions and sports science. Badminton is among the priority disciplines under the programme. The KIRTI initiative is also expanding the search for young talent, with more than 1.8 lakh assessments conducted by June 2026 and 23,080 athletes supported through Khelo India programmes.

The next test will be consistency on the biggest stages as India will need a steady supply of players capable of challenging for medals at the World Championships and Olympics while remaining competitive across the BWF World Tour.