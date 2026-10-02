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From Hisar to Asian Games: Ankush Panghal of Subhash Chandra Foundation creates history by clinching boxing gold medal

21-year-old boxer Ankush Panghal clinched the gold medal in the men's 80kg category at the 2026 Asian Games, defeating South Korea's Kim Minseong 4-0 in the final.

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DNA Web Desk

Updated : Oct 02, 2026, 08:52 PM IST

From Hisar to Asian Games: Ankush Panghal of Subhash Chandra Foundation creates history by clinching boxing gold medal
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21-year-old boxer Ankush Panghal clinched the gold medal in the men's 80kg category at the 2026 Asian Games, defeating South Korea's Kim Minseong 4-0 in the final.

The boxer from Beri village in Hisar, Haryana, trains at the Subhash Chandra Foundation Boxing Training Center in Gangwa. Known for his quick footwork, sharp counterattacks and ability to change tactics mid-bout, Ankush has been on a remarkable rise over the last year.

The Asian Games gold marks the third major title in his breakout 2026 season.

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In July 2026, he won gold at the Usti nad Labem Grand Prix in Czechia. He then made a stunning comeback at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where he trailed 0-5 in the first round of the final against England's Dimeji Shittu before winning 4-1 by split decision.

At the Asian Games, Ankush dominated his run. He defeated Nekruz Salimov of Tajikistan 5-0 in the quarterfinal to assure India a medal, and then upset reigning 75kg World Champion Fazliddin Erkinboev of Uzbekistan 4-1 in the semifinal after trailing early.

He carried that momentum into the final, controlling the bout against Kim Minseong from the opening bell with swift movement and precise punching to secure a 4-0 unanimous verdict.

The gold comes a year after his silver medal at the 2025 World Boxing Cup Finals in New Delhi, where he lost to England's Oladimeji Shittu in the final.

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