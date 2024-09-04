From guiding UPSC students to winning silver at Paris Paralympics: The incredible journey of Sachin Khilari

Sachin Sarjerao Khilari secured a Paralympic silver medal in the men's shot put F46 event.

India's success at the Paris Paralympics 2024 continues to flourish, with Sachin Sarjerao Khilari securing a Paralympic silver medal in the men's shot put F46 event. Khilari, 34 years old, achieved an impressive Asian record distance of 16.32m during the ongoing Games.

In his second attempt, Khilari surpassed his own previous Asian record of 16.30m, which he had set while winning gold at the World Para-Athletics Championships in Japan earlier this year. Despite his remarkable performance, Greg Stewart of Canada managed to defend his Tokyo Paralympic gold with a throw of 16.38m, while Luka Bakovic of Croatia claimed the bronze with a distance of 16.27m.

Khilari's silver medal marks the 11th medal earned by India in para-athletics at the current Games. His success also includes a gold medal from last year's Asian Para Games in China.

Who is Sachin Khilari?

Khilari, a native of the quaint village of Karagani in Maharashtra’s Sangli district, was born into a family of farmers. Sachin's life took a significant turn when a tragic accident during his school days resulted in a disability in his left hand. However, this obstacle served as the driving force behind his extraordinary journey in the realm of para-sports.

Sachin faced numerous challenges in his early life, including the loss of his mother at a young age and a debilitating injury from a bicycle accident. Despite undergoing multiple surgeries that failed to fully restore function to his hand, Sachin's father provided unwavering support. Acting as both a mother and father figure to Sachin and his younger brother, his father instilled in him the belief that his impairment was not a limitation but a unique gift.

In 2015, Sachin was introduced to the world of para-sports and went on to participate in the National Games in Jaipur in 2017, where he clinched his first gold medal. This triumph marked the beginning of a new chapter, as Sachin commenced training under the guidance of coach Satyanarayana, who played a pivotal role in honing his skills and motivating him to pursue athletics full-time by 2019.

In addition to his burgeoning sports career, Sachin excelled academically, earning a degree in mechanical engineering. His commitment to education led him to work as a visiting faculty member at various institutions, where he assists students in preparing for competitive exams such as MPSC and UPSC, all while balancing his athletic and academic pursuits.

Sachin's achievements in Para athletics

- Silver Medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games

- Gold Medal at the 2022 Asian Para Games

- Gold Medal at the 2024 World Para Athletics Championship

- Gold Medal at the 2023 World Para Athletics Championship, setting an Asian record

- 5-time Gold Medalist at the National Para Athletics Championship

