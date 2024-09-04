From guiding UPSC students to winning silver at Paris Paralympics: The incredible journey of Sachin Khilari

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Streamlining Business Operations: Kumaresan Mudliar on Impact of Generative AI, No-Code Authoring, Unified Architectures

Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR; traffic jams, waterlogging in parts of Gurugram, IMD issues yellow alert

Meet man who once sold soda on road, turned a small shop into Rs 1900 crore company which is one of India’s largest…

Explained: Can Pakistan still qualify for World Test Championship final after series defeat against Bangladesh?

This superstar quit acting after his daughter died at 4, started selling carpets, his lungs collapsed; then...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Streamlining Business Operations: Kumaresan Mudliar on Impact of Generative AI, No-Code Authoring, Unified Architectures

Streamlining Business Operations: Kumaresan Mudliar on Impact of Generative AI, No-Code Authoring, Unified Architectures

Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR; traffic jams, waterlogging in parts of Gurugram, IMD issues yellow alert

Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR; traffic jams, waterlogging in parts of Gurugram, IMD issues yellow alert

Meet man who once sold soda on road, turned a small shop into Rs 1900 crore company which is one of India’s largest…

Meet man who once sold soda on road, turned a small shop into Rs 1900 crore company which is one of India’s largest…

Bollywood actors who rejected Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta’s Veer Zaara

Bollywood actors who rejected Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta’s Veer Zaara

Seven most haunted places in India 

Seven most haunted places in India 

10 happiest animals in the world

10 happiest animals in the world

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Dalljiet Kaur slams Nikhil Patel's rumoured girlfriend Safeena Nazar: 'Khud shaadishuda ho, do bacche hain...'

Dalljiet Kaur slams Nikhil Patel's rumoured girlfriend Safeena Nazar: 'Khud shaadishuda ho, do bacche hain...'

Farhan Akhtar shines as Major Shaitan Singh in 120 Bahadur's motion poster, fans say 'another masterpiece loading'

Farhan Akhtar shines as Major Shaitan Singh in 120 Bahadur's motion poster, fans say 'another masterpiece loading'

Allu Arjun donates Rs 1 crore for flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Allu Arjun donates Rs 1 crore for flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

HomeSports

Sports

From guiding UPSC students to winning silver at Paris Paralympics: The incredible journey of Sachin Khilari

Sachin Sarjerao Khilari secured a Paralympic silver medal in the men's shot put F46 event.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 03:42 PM IST

From guiding UPSC students to winning silver at Paris Paralympics: The incredible journey of Sachin Khilari
Courtesy: X
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

India's success at the Paris Paralympics 2024 continues to flourish, with Sachin Sarjerao Khilari securing a Paralympic silver medal in the men's shot put F46 event. Khilari, 34 years old, achieved an impressive Asian record distance of 16.32m during the ongoing Games.

In his second attempt, Khilari surpassed his own previous Asian record of 16.30m, which he had set while winning gold at the World Para-Athletics Championships in Japan earlier this year. Despite his remarkable performance, Greg Stewart of Canada managed to defend his Tokyo Paralympic gold with a throw of 16.38m, while Luka Bakovic of Croatia claimed the bronze with a distance of 16.27m.

Khilari's silver medal marks the 11th medal earned by India in para-athletics at the current Games. His success also includes a gold medal from last year's Asian Para Games in China.

Who is Sachin Khilari?

Khilari, a native of the quaint village of Karagani in Maharashtra’s Sangli district, was born into a family of farmers. Sachin's life took a significant turn when a tragic accident during his school days resulted in a disability in his left hand. However, this obstacle served as the driving force behind his extraordinary journey in the realm of para-sports.

Sachin faced numerous challenges in his early life, including the loss of his mother at a young age and a debilitating injury from a bicycle accident. Despite undergoing multiple surgeries that failed to fully restore function to his hand, Sachin's father provided unwavering support. Acting as both a mother and father figure to Sachin and his younger brother, his father instilled in him the belief that his impairment was not a limitation but a unique gift.

In 2015, Sachin was introduced to the world of para-sports and went on to participate in the National Games in Jaipur in 2017, where he clinched his first gold medal. This triumph marked the beginning of a new chapter, as Sachin commenced training under the guidance of coach Satyanarayana, who played a pivotal role in honing his skills and motivating him to pursue athletics full-time by 2019.

In addition to his burgeoning sports career, Sachin excelled academically, earning a degree in mechanical engineering. His commitment to education led him to work as a visiting faculty member at various institutions, where he assists students in preparing for competitive exams such as MPSC and UPSC, all while balancing his athletic and academic pursuits.

Sachin's achievements in Para athletics

- Silver Medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games

- Gold Medal at the 2022 Asian Para Games

- Gold Medal at the 2024 World Para Athletics Championship

- Gold Medal at the 2023 World Para Athletics Championship, setting an Asian record

- 5-time Gold Medalist at the National Para Athletics Championship

Also read| Cricketers who have played only a single IPL match

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'She was receiving regular…': Congress accuses SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch of conflict of interest

'She was receiving regular…': Congress accuses SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch of conflict of interest

This Mukesh Ambani-backed company lays off 75% of its workforce, once valued at USD 775 million, now…

This Mukesh Ambani-backed company lays off 75% of its workforce, once valued at USD 775 million, now…

IAS officer Tina Dabi, husband IAS Pradeep Gawande to celebrate son's first birthday on.. , their plan is...

IAS officer Tina Dabi, husband IAS Pradeep Gawande to celebrate son's first birthday on.. , their plan is...

Meet woman, who works for Rs 98320 crore company, billionaire's granddaughter, married to superstar, she is...

Meet woman, who works for Rs 98320 crore company, billionaire's granddaughter, married to superstar, she is...

The art of secure innovation: Pandi Kirupa Gopalakrishna’s role in building identity management systems

The art of secure innovation: Pandi Kirupa Gopalakrishna’s role in building identity management systems

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

Two films had same story, characters; one became India's best film and other Bollywood's biggest flop, the reason is...

Two films had same story, characters; one became India's best film and other Bollywood's biggest flop, the reason is...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement