From Golden Boot to Best Young Player: Every FIFA World Cup 2026 award winner

Spain dominated the FIFA World Cup 2026 awards, winning three of the four major honours. Check the full list.

Spain not only lifted the FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy but also dominated the tournament's major individual awards. La Roja's Rodri, Unai Simon and Pau Cubarsi took home top honours for their brilliant title-winning campaign. The only major award that Spain didn't win was the Golden Boot, which was won by France's captain, Kylian Mbappe.

Golden Ball - Rodri (Spain)

Midfielder Rodri won the Golden Ball for leading Spain to World Cup glory. He even broke the FIFA World Cup passing record with over 694 passes across eight games, breaking his own previous record. For those unversed, the Golden Ball award goes to the standout player of the winning country.

Golden Glove - Unai Simon (Spain)

Spain's goalie won the Golden Glove for producing one of the best goalkeeping performances in the tournament's history. He kept seven clean sheets in eight matches, conceding just one goal (vs Belgium) throughout the tournament.

Golden Boot - Kylian Mbappe (France)

France skipper Mbappe won the Golden Boot for finishing the tournament with the highest number of goals (10 goals), despite missing out on qualifying for the final. France lost to Spain in the semi-final. Argentina captain Messi missed the opportunity to surpass Mbappe, as he finished the World Cup with eight goals.

Best Young Player - Pau Cubarsi (Spain)

Spain's defender won the Best Young Player honour in the tournament. The 19-year-old featured in every La Roja match and displayed magnificent tactical awareness, earning a major honour in the tournament.

The European champions won three of the four major individual awards, showcasing their dominance throughout the 104-match tournament.