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From First T20I To Sidelines: Ishan Kishan suffers groin injury, misses 2nd match

Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the 2nd T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch due to a low-grade right adductor strain suffered in the first match. BCCI said the medical team is monitoring him.

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Updated : Oct 23, 2026, 11:15 AM IST

From First T20I To Sidelines: Ishan Kishan suffers groin injury, misses 2nd match
Ishan Kishan suffers groin injury during 1st T20I.
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Ishan Kishan is out of the second T20I against New Zealand due to injury. The BCCI said on Friday that the wicketkeeper-batter suffered a low-grade right adductor strain in the first T20I in Christchurch. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress. The second T20I will be played at Hagley Oval on Saturday.

Kishan picks up groin niggle in first T20I

The 28-year-old sustained an injury on Thursday during the opening game. He entered at number five while chasing 226, but he only managed one run before Mitchell Santner removed him. Sitanshu Kotak, India's batting coach, previously said, "Ishan has a small groin strain." I don't think he'll play in tomorrow's game either.

Kishan has represented India in 67 Twenty20 Internationals. At a strike rate of 148.55 and an average of 31.03, he has amassed 1,955 runs. Additionally, he is a member of India's team for the five-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Also read: Earthquake of 7 magnitude jolts Tibet, 18 killed! Watch video

India lead series after thrilling win in opener

India won the first Twenty20 International by four wickets, giving them a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. With two balls remaining, India won thanks to scores from Sanju Samson (67 off 33 balls), Shreyas Iyer (42 off 28 balls), and Naman Dhir (unbeaten 42 off 15 balls).

Earlier, New Zealand scored their greatest home T20I total of 225/4. Finn Allen scored 45 off 24 balls, while Glenn Phillips scored an unbeaten 82 from 40 balls. Five Twenty20 Internationals, five One-Day Internationals, and two Test matches are part of the New Zealand visit.

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