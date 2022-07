Commonwealth Games 2022: From Weightlifting to IND vs PAK, India's schedule for Day 3 in Birmingham

Commonwealth Games 2022 India schedule Day 3

Day 2 saw Mirabai Chanu win Gold, Bindyarani Devi win silver in weightlifting to Sanket Sargar win the historic silver medal and Gururaja Pujary's epic bronze in the men's category.

The Indian contingent also defeated Sri Lanka 5-0 in badminton and then also won 4-1 against Australia to confirm a berth in the quater-finals. In squash, Joshna Chinappa and Sourav Ghosal won their respective matches.

While fans are still reeling in the medal's glory, it's now time to enter an action-packed Day 3 for India.

Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule Day 3:

1:00 PM: Tania Choudhary vs Shauna O Neill (Northern Island) (Lawn Balls)

1:30 PM: Yogeshwar Singh – Men's All-Around Final (Gymnastics)

2:00 PM: Jeremy Lalrinnunga – Men's 67 KG (Weightlifting)

2:00 PM: Men's Team Quarterfinals (Table Tennis)

2:32 PM: Esow Alben, Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham – Men's Sprint Qualifying (Cycling)

3:07 PM: Sajan Prakash – Men's 200m Butterfly Heat 3 (Swimming)

3:27 PM: Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals (If Qualified) (Cycling)

3:30 PM: India vs Pakistan (Cricket)

3:31 PM: Srihari Nataraj – Men's 50m Backstroke Heat 6 (Swimming)

4:00 PM: India vs England – Lawn Bowl Men's Pairs

4:04 PM: Men's Sprint Quarterfinals (If Qualified) (Cycling)

4:20/4:59 PM: Venkappa Kengalagutti, Dinesh Kumar – Men's 15KM Scratch Race Qualifying (Cycling)

4:45 PM: Nikhat Zareen vs Helena Ismael Bagoo (MOZ) – Over 48 – 50KG (Round of 16) (Boxing)

5:15 PM: Shiva Thapa vs Reese Lynch (SCO) – Over 60 – 63.5KG (Round of 16)

6:00 PM: Joshna Chinappa vs Kaitlyn Watts (NZL) – Women's Singles Round of 16 (Squash)

6:30 PM: Popy Hazarika – Women's 59KG (Weightlifting)

6:45 PM: Saurav Ghosal vs David Baillargeon (CAN) – Men's Singles Round of 16 (Squash)

7:00 PM: Women's All-Around Final

7:30 PM: Women's Four Quarterfinals (Lawn Balls)

7:40 PM: Men's Sprint Semifinals (If Qualified) (Cycling)

8:30 PM: India vs Ghana – Men's Pool A (Hockey)

9:02 PM: Triyasha Paul, Mayuri Lute – Women's 500M Time Trial Final (Cycling)

10:00 PM Onwards: Mixed Team Quarterfinals (Badminton)

10:12 PM: Men's Sprint Finals (If Qualified) (Cycling)

10:30 PM: Men's Pair Quarterfinals (if Qualified) (Lawn Balls)

10:30 PM: Women's Singles Quarterfinals (if Qualified) (Lawn Balls)

11:00 PM: Achinta Sheuli – Men's 73 KG (Weightlifting)

11:12 PM: Men's 15KM Scratch Race Final (If Qualified) (Cycling)

11:37 PM: Srihari Nataraj – Men's 50m Backstroke Semifinal (Swimming)

11:58 PM: Sajan Prakash – Men's 200m Butterfly Final (Swimming)

12:15 AM (AUG 1): Sumit vs Callum Peters (AUS) – Over 71 – 75KG (Round of 16)

1:00 AM (AUG 1): Sagar vs Maxime Yegnong Njieyo (Cameroon) – Over 92KG

1:30 AM (AUG 1): Women's Team Semifinals (Table Tennis)