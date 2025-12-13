From crowd chaos to controlled calm: Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour Day 1 delivers wild scenes in Kolkata before smooth turn in Hyderabad

Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour of India got off to a dramatic start on Day 1, with crowd chaos erupting in Kolkata before a well-managed, smooth event unfolded in Hyderabad. Here’s a look at how the tour swung from disorder to calm across two cities.

Day 1 of the 'GOAT India Tour' with Lionel Messi had everything: chaos, disappointment, and finally, a bit of magic. Things started wild in Kolkata and ended on a much higher note in Hyderabad. You could feel the pull of Messi everywhere, but the day also laid bare just how tough it is to manage a superstar’s visit.

Kolkata: High Hopes, Big Letdown

Messi touched down in Kolkata early Saturday, with Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul at his side. The city was buzzing—fans had been waiting all night in the cold just to catch a glimpse. This place lives and breathes Argentine football, and they weren’t about to let the moment pass quietly.

First, Messi unveiled a massive 70-foot iron statue of himself with the World Cup trophy at Sree Bhumi Sporting Club. Fans hanging around the airport and hotel just wanted one look at their hero.

Leo Messi’s unveiling the 70 feet statue of him in Kolkata.



He talks about how he’s “happy to be here” pic.twitter.com/1690fKRx1X December 13, 2025

But things went downhill fast at Salt Lake Stadium. The crowd was enormous—people had paid big money, hoping to see a lap of honour and maybe a football clinic. Instead, as soon as Messi walked in, organizers, security, politicians, and VIPs swarmed him. From the stands, fans could barely spot him. Frustration boiled over. Chants of "We want Messi" filled the air, and then it got ugly—bottles and plastic chairs started flying onto the pitch. Messi left in under half an hour, though the event was supposed to last two hours.

Lo que debía ser una fiesta terminó envuelto en tensión y violencia. La presencia de Lionel Messi en Calcuta, India, en el marco del "GOAT Tour", generó una enorme expectativa, pero la brevedad de su aparición encendió la bronca en las tribunas del Salt Lake Stadium, donde… pic.twitter.com/Czsm2wDics — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) December 13, 2025

When it was over, the stadium looked trashed. Angry fans smashed seats and tore down barricades. West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee apologized on TV and promised an investigation. The main organizer, Satadru Dutta, got detained, and officials said fans would get refunds.

Hyderabad: Back on Track

After the mess in Kolkata, Messi and crew jetted off to Hyderabad. This time, organizers weren’t taking chances. Security was tight, the event felt way more controlled, and everything ran smoothly at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Messi, Suárez, and De Paul played a relaxed exhibition match, ran a football clinic, and met with politicians like Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Rahul Gandhi. On the pitch, they took their time—kicking around with local kids, joining a penalty shootout, and soaking up the cheers. Messi even grabbed the mic to thank the crowd for their love.

Football legend Lionel Messi addressed Indian fans.



LoP Rahul Gandhi Ji and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy were accompanying him…. pic.twitter.com/sGTRbgUqYG — Shantanu (@shaandelhite) December 13, 2025

So, Day 1 of the tour was a rollercoaster. Kolkata’s chaos showed how quickly things can fall apart when planning goes sideways, but Hyderabad brought things back on track. The difference between the two cities was stark, and the lesson’s pretty clear: when Messi comes to town, you better be ready. Now, all eyes are on Mumbai and Delhi to see if they can get it right.

