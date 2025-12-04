FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Modi welcomes Putin in India, from hugs to sharing same car, Russian leader’s gets grand welcome, WATCH

Ashes 2025-26: Matthew Hayden breaks silence after Joe Root saves him from doing a 'naked run' at MCG

Deja Vu: After warm hug, PM Modi, Putin travel in same car from Delhi's Palam Airport

Amid Putin’s India visit, Delhi police issues traffic advisory, check affected routes, Delhi Metro schedule, more

'The innings lacked urgency': Irfan Pathan calls out Ravindra Jadeja’s intent as India suffer crushing defeat in Raipur ODI

Dhurandhar FIRST REVIEW OUT! Ranveer Singh delivers one of the 'most intense performances' in action-drama with ‘goosebumps climax'

Alarm bells ringing for Pakistan, China: Ahead of Putin visit, Russia clears lease for nuclear-powered attack submarine

Arti, sand art, more: How India preparing for Russian President Putin's visit, celebrates India-Russia ties

From combat sports to ice hockey dominance: A deep dive into Vladimir Putin's little-known sporting side

Jio IPO: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance begins work on draft prospectus for India’s biggest USD 170 billion IPO; details inside

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
PM Modi welcomes Putin in India, from hugs to sharing same car, Russian leader’s gets grand welcome, WATCH

PM Modi welcomes Putin in India, from hugs to sharing same car, Russian leader’s

Ashes 2025-26: Matthew Hayden breaks silence after Joe Root saves him from doing a 'naked run' at MCG

Matthew Hayden breaks silence after Joe Root saves him from doing a 'naked run'

Deja Vu: After warm hug, PM Modi, Putin travel in same car from Delhi's Palam Airport

Deja Vu: After warm hug, PM Modi, Putin travel in same car from Delhi's Palam

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres

Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres

Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee

Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee

From oranges to grapes and berries: 7 winter fruits to eat this season for healthy and immune body

7 winter fruits to eat this season for healthy and immune body

HomeSports

SPORTS

From combat sports to ice hockey dominance: A deep dive into Vladimir Putin's little-known sporting side

From judo mats to the ice rink, Vladimir Putin’s sporting pursuits reveal a carefully crafted athletic persona. Explore how combat sports and ice hockey have shaped his image and fueled global curiosity about his physical regime, strengthening his long-cultivated strongman aura.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 04, 2025, 06:24 PM IST

From combat sports to ice hockey dominance: A deep dive into Vladimir Putin's little-known sporting side
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Vladimir Putin is widely recognized as a formidable political figure, yet many may not be aware of his significant engagement with sports over the years. From practicing martial arts to playing ice hockey, he has cultivated an image of toughness, discipline, and determination—portraying himself not just as a leader, but as someone who embodies that role.

Let’s start with judo. Putin picked it up as a kid growing up in Leningrad, jumped in at eleven, and pretty much never looked back. He didn’t just dabble—he won national championships, wrote books about judo, even put out training videos. He climbed all the way to an eighth dan black belt, which isn’t something you stumble into. For him, martial arts have always been more than a hobby. They’re about showing strength and national pride, and he’s turned that passion into a powerful part of his public identity.

Then there’s his thing for ice hockey. Putin throws himself into charity matches and exhibition games, sometimes skating with former NHL players or Soviet-era legends. He’s out there scoring goals, mixing it up with pros, and just generally making sure people see him as an athlete, not just a politician in a suit. Hockey gives him a way to connect with regular Russians and remind everyone he’s tough off the rink too.

 

But he doesn’t stop at the sports hall or the ice rink. Putin’s love for adventure gets plenty of airtime—think those headline-grabbing, shirtless horseback rides through Siberia, or those stunts with polar bears. Whether you find it over the top or fascinating, these moments stick in people’s minds. They paint him as rugged, fearless, and a little bit wild.

All this athletic showmanship feeds right back into his political image. The message is unmistakable: resilience, leadership, and courage. Whether in domestic affairs or on the international stage, these athletic endeavors contribute to the public's perception of Putin—not merely as a politician, but as a dynamic leader ready to take on any challenge.

While politics remains his primary focus, the judo techniques and hockey skills are integral to the narrative of Putin. This athletic persona helps clarify why he continues to capture global attention—he has seamlessly blended sports with statecraft in a manner that is distinctly his own.

Also read| Not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani or Adar Poonawalla: THIS Indian-American billionaire emerges as front-runner to acquire Virat Kohli’s RCB

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PM Modi welcomes Putin in India, from hugs to sharing same car, Russian leader’s gets grand welcome, WATCH
PM Modi welcomes Putin in India, from hugs to sharing same car, Russian leader’s
Ashes 2025-26: Matthew Hayden breaks silence after Joe Root saves him from doing a 'naked run' at MCG
Matthew Hayden breaks silence after Joe Root saves him from doing a 'naked run'
Deja Vu: After warm hug, PM Modi, Putin travel in same car from Delhi's Palam Airport
Deja Vu: After warm hug, PM Modi, Putin travel in same car from Delhi's Palam
Amid Putin’s India visit, Delhi police issues traffic advisory, check affected routes, Delhi Metro schedule, more
Amid Putin’s India visit, Delhi police issues traffic advisory, check affected r
'The innings lacked urgency': Irfan Pathan calls out Ravindra Jadeja’s intent as India suffer crushing defeat in Raipur ODI
Irfan Pathan calls out Ravindra Jadeja’s intent as India suffer crushing defeat
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres
Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres
Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee
Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee
From oranges to grapes and berries: 7 winter fruits to eat this season for healthy and immune body
7 winter fruits to eat this season for healthy and immune body
Top 5 countries where Indian rupee is strongest, explore budget-friendly international destinations
Top 5 countries where Indian rupee is strongest, explore budget-friendly interna
Ahaan Pandey, Aneet Padda to Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan: 6 impressive debuts winning hearts in 2025
Ahaan Pandey, Aneet Padda to Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan: 6 impressive debuts
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement