India's teenage prodigy, D. Gukesh, has made history by becoming the youngest-ever chess champion in the world at the age of 18. He achieved this remarkable feat by defeating China's defending champion Ding Liren in a thrilling game during the 14-match series held in Singapore. Gukesh's victory has surpassed the record set by Garry Kasparov, who became the youngest champion at the age of 22 in 1985.

The talented young chess player from Chennai has garnered attention not only for his impressive victory over Ding but also for the significant increase in his net worth. According to News 18, Gukesh has earned a staggering sum of Rs 11.45 crore as prize money, while Ding Liren received Rs 9.75 crore. Each game victory was rewarded with Rs 1.69 crore, and Gukesh emerged victorious in three matches (3rd, 11th, and 14th), accumulating a total of Rs 17 crore in just 17 days.

Prior to this historic win, Gukesh's estimated net worth was Rs 8.26 crore, which included earnings from high-stakes tournaments at both national and international levels as well as income from advertising deals. However, with his recent triumph, Gukesh's total earnings have now exceeded Rs 20 crore, pushing his net worth beyond the Rs 25-crore mark. Reports suggest that he has already secured lucrative deals that will keep him busy for the next six months.

Gukesh Dommaraju began his chess journey at the tender age of seven, displaying remarkable dedication and a focused approach that propelled him up the ranks at a rapid pace. He is currently under the mentorship of Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand. Born in Chennai on May 29, 2006, Gukesh's father, Dr. Rajnikanth, is a surgeon, while his mother, Dr. Padma, is a microbiologist.

Gukesh, known for his calm, composed demeanor, saw his career take off with a string of early victories. In 2023, at the age of just 17, he achieved the impressive feat of becoming the youngest player to surpass a 2750 Elo rating in August, surpassing the legendary chess icon Viswanathan Anand to claim the title of India's top-rated player.

