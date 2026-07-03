From category B to A: Why World Athletics reclassified India as an 'extremely high-risk' doping nation

India has been reclassified by World Athletics from Category B to Category A on its Anti-Doping Risk Assessment, placing it among the highest-risk nations. Here's why the move was made, what it means for Indian athletic and the challenges ahead.

India’s sports scene is in a strange place right now. On the surface there’s a lot to celebrate—athletes are bringing home more medals than ever, grassroots programs are growing and there’s a big ambitious push to host the 2036 Olympics. But beneath all the optimism, something’s gone badly wrong. The Athletics Integrity Unit put India at the very top of its global doping offenders list, racking up 162 active cases—a record that lands the country in the “Category A” danger zone with some of the worst anti-doping offenders worldwide.

As the 2026 Asian Games and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics approach, one tough question hangs over the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports: Can India really become a sports superpower when its achievements keep getting overshadowed by doping scandals?

The system’s cracks go back years from Narsingh Yadav’s notorious case before Rio 2016 to the steady stream of doping bans among weightlifters and track-and-field athletes. The real issue is cultural—a flawed environment where young athletes, especially at the grassroots and sub-elite levels are left exposed. Sure, the country’s top athletes under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme get access to top-notch medical supervision. But the juniors? They face immense pressure to deliver results and almost no real education about the dangers of doping.

Meanwhile, international anti-doping leaders keep flagging another huge problem in India: performance-enhancing drugs are laughably easy to buy over the counter. If teenagers can pick up anabolic steroids at the corner pharmacy, fixing the blame on individual athletes misses the point entirely. It’s a law enforcement failure, and a public health one too.

Now, some people say there’s no direct proof that the increase in medal counts is caused by more doping—but let’s be clear, the numbers should make everyone uncomfortable. India’s National Anti-Doping Agency has stepped up testing in a big way, jumping from around 1,900 tests in 2021 to more than 7,400 in 2024. Positive cases rose right along with it—from 42 to 260. Catching more cheats doesn’t necessarily mean the fight against doping is working; if anything, it shows too many people still think shortcuts are worth the risk, even with stricter laws in place.

Getting slapped with Category A status is more than just a PR disaster. It means Indian athletes face tighter international monitoring, interrupting their training with last-minute tests, and making final tournament prep a nightmare. And for the government’s Olympic dreams? The International Olympic Committee expects no-compromise adherence to global anti-doping standards from anyone hoping to host the Games. If India can’t get its house in order, the 2036 bid could collapse before it even begins.

So, what’s the next step? A genuine solution is achievable, but it requires a bold and systematic approach:

1. Start with education

Every local coach, PE teacher, and academy head in the Khelo India ecosystem needs mandatory, up-to-date anti-doping certification. Build real knowledge early—before athletes ever set foot in a national camp.

2. Clean up the supplement market

Put strict regulations in place for nutritional supplements, including proper certification and testing. Too many athletes get caught out by contaminated products that never should’ve been on sale.

3. Hold federations accountable

Take the heat off the athletes for once. Crack down on state federations and support staff—heavy financial penalties, tough bans, and administrative consequences for organizations that keep producing doping cases.

4. Smarter testing

No more predictable, scheduled tests. NADA needs more unannounced, out-of-competition screening, backed by a robust Athlete Biological Passport to catch even sophisticated cheats.

India has everything it needs to become a true global sports powerhouse: the talent, the money, and the political drive. But if every win is clouded by suspicion, what’s the point? Real success means playing it straight—winning with pride and honesty, not with a shortcut picked up at a chemist’s shop. That’s the only legacy that matters.

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