Commonwealth Games 2022: From Boxing to Badminton, check out India's schedule for Day 2 in Birmingham

After a successful Day 1, at the Commonwealth Games 2022, Team India will be looking to keep the momentum going when they enter the second day of the gaming event.

While most of the preliminary round matches began on the first day itself, India will be competing for medals on Day 2 with the weightlifting events all set to get underway.

Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule Day 2:

Athletics - Starts at 11:30 AM

Men's Marathon Final - Nitender Rawat

Lawn Bowls – Starts at 1 PM

Weightlifting - Starts at 1:30 PM

Men's 55kg - Sanket Mahadev (Final at 6:15 PM)

Men's 61kg: Gururaja (Final at 4.15 PM)

Women's 55kg - Mirabai Chanu (Final at 10:15 PM)

Women's 55kg: S Bindyarani Devi (Final at 12:30 AM Sunday)

Badminton - Mixed Team Event

1:30 PM - India vs Sri Lanka

11:30 PM - India vs Australia

Table Tennis - Starts at 2 PM

Women's Team Round 3 (India vs Guyana)

Men's Team Round 3 (India vs Northern Island)

8:30 PM - Women's Team Quarterfinal (if qualified)

Cycling - Starts at 2:30 PM

Swimming - Starts at 3 PM

Men's 200m freestyle - Heat 3: Kushagra Rawat

Boxing - Starts at 4:30 PM

Men's 57kg - MD. Hussamuddin

Men's 92kg - Sanjeet

Women's 70kg - Lovlina Borgohain

Squash - Starts at 4:30 PM

Men's singles Round of 32: Ramit Tandon (5 PM); Sourav Ghosal (6.15 PM)

Women's singles Round of 32: Sunaya Sara Kuruvilla (5.45 PM) and Joshana Chinnapa (5.45 PM)

Gymnastics (Artistic) – Starts at 9 PM

Women's Team Final and Individuals Qualification - Pranati Nayak, Ruthuja Natraj, Protistha Samanta

Hockey - Starts at 11:30 PM

Women's Pool Stage - India vs Wales