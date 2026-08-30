From Aston Villa to Chelsea: Emiliano Martinez gets a new Premier League home

Argentine star goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has signed Chelsea on a 3-year deal after playing for Aston Villa for more than six years.

Chelsea on Sunday announced the signing of World Cup-winning goalie and Argentine star Emiliano Marinez from Aston Villa on a 3-year deal. Yes, you read it right! Martinez joins the Bluez after spending six years at Volla Park.

Martinez joins Chelsea on 3-year deal

After joining Chelsea, Martinez expressed excitement and said that switching to Bluez from Villa was an 'easy decision for him and his family'. ''I'm delighted to be at this football club. Coming to Chelsea, for me and my family, was an easy decision to make, and I'm just over the moon - I can't wait to get started. I want to be successful here. I'm someone who wants to win at everything I do, and I want to bring that here to this football club because it's a football club that wins titles, so I think it's a good match. I'm all passion, and I play with my heart. I will give 100 percent every game, every training session, to make the club, my teammates and the supporters proud,'' Martinez said.

For those unversed, Martinez joined Villa from Arsenal in 2020 and became an important resource for the club.

Martinez ends six-year Aston Villa spell

In six years for Aston Villa, Martinez made over 200 appearances for the club. On his departure from Villa, the 33-year-old goalkeeper wrote a heartfelt note for the club. ''Seven years ago, I arrived at Aston Villa with a dream. Today I say goodbye with a heart full of memories gratitude and pride. This club became so much more than just a place where I played football. It became my home. From my first day to the unforgettable nights, the victories, the difficult moments and everything in between, I gave everything I had for this badge. But what I will carry with me goes far beyond football. The friendships I made during these seven years, the people I met and the moments we shared together will stay with me forever. Some of those people became more than teammates and colleagues they became my family.''

Thanking his fans and teammates, he added, ''To my teammates, coaches, staff and, most importantly, the Villa fans. Thank you for believing in me…supporting me and making these seven years so special. I leave with incredible memories, lifelong friendships and a love for this club that will never leave me. Thank you, Aston Villa. Thank you, Villans. Once a Villan, always a Villan.''