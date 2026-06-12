From a goal down to victory: How South Korea overcame Czechia at FIFA World Cup 2026

South Korea came from behind to defeat Czechia 2-1 in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match, with Hwang In-beom and Oh Hyeon-gyu scoring in the second half after Ladislav Krejci had given Czechia the lead.

In their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match in Guadalajara, South Korea produced an impressive second-half comeback to defeat Czechia 2-1. After trailing midway through the second half, the Asian side responded with two goals to secure all three points.

Czechia strikes first, despite South Korean pressure:

The opening part was 0-0 and honestly, South Korea looked like the more dangerous side, even if it was not that obvious at first. They kept the ball most of the time and kept working through multiple attacking moments, yet they couldn’t really properly pressure Czech goalkeeper Matej Kovar. On the other hand, Czechia seemed more into defending really deep and then waiting for counterattack openings rather than forcing things early.

Then, in the 59th minute, the whole thing changed. Czech captain Ladislav Krejci found the net from a long throw and that delivery came from Vladimir Coufal. It was one of those goals that landed right out of the blue, against the flow of the match, so Czechia got the surprise lead.

South Korea stay calm and fights back:

Not backing off right after giving up the first chance, South Korea kept pressing ahead and somehow stayed on top of the possession. The effort really showed in the 67th minute, when Hwang In-beom managed to level things, and it was a big moment. Lee Kang-in slipped in a very clean diagonal ball toward Hwang’s lane, and then the midfielder took a calm touch before firing past Kovar to make the score even.

After that, South Korea carried on with that same assurance, dominating possession and creating attacks. Their quick passing patterns, along with lateral movement along the wings, repeatedly unsettled the Czech defence, again and again, until you could feel the pressure building.

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Oh Hyeon-gyu scores the winner:

The winning goal came in the 80th minute. Midfielder Paik Seung-ho sent a high pass to Hwang In-beom, who was on the right side. Hwang then made a low cross into the six-yard box. Substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu finished from close range. This goal capped a well-earned comeback for South Korea, which had dominated much of the match.