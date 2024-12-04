Dwayne Johnson made his WWE debut in 1996 as Rocky Maivia, following in his father's footsteps.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson hails from a prestigious lineage of professional wrestlers, with many of his family members including his father having graced the WWE ring. The Rock stands out as the most accomplished wrestler of his generation, while his cousin, Roman Reigns, currently holds the spotlight as the face of WWE. The late Rocky Johnson, The Rock's father also enjoyed a storied wrestling career.

Rocky Johnson formed a formidable tag team with Tony Atlas, capturing the WWE tag team titles after defeating the renowned Wild Samoans. The Rock, then a young spectator, witnessed his father's triumph from the crowd, igniting his own passion for the sport.

Dwayne Johnson made his WWE debut in 1996 as Rocky Maivia, following in his father's footsteps. It wasn't until he embraced the persona of The Rock, however, that he truly soared to superstardom during the Attitude era. His success transcended the wrestling world, propelling him to Hollywood fame before his eventual departure from WWE in 2004.

In 2008, The Rock had the honor of inducting his father into the WWE Hall of Fame. His sporadic returns to the ring over the years culminated in a highly anticipated match at Wrestlemania 40 alongside Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Simultaneously, The Rock assumed a new role as a member of the board of directors for TKO Group, adopting the persona of the Final Boss. Fans eagerly anticipate his return to the ring, with all signs pointing to a potential appearance at Wrestlemania 41.

