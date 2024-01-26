From 7 dollars in his pocket to biggest Hollywood star: Read the unbelievable story of Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne recently joined the board of directors for the TKO Group.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is widely regarded as one of the most renowned and influential figures in the world today. Initially, he embarked on a promising career in American football, but an unfortunate shoulder injury forced him to retire prematurely.

However, Johnson's journey took an exciting turn when he decided to follow in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, both esteemed professional wrestlers. This decision propelled him into the limelight, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide. In 1997, under the captivating stage name Rocky Maivia, The Rock made his unforgettable professional wrestling debut at the Survivor Series pay-per-view event, instantly solidifying his place in the WWE.

Unfortunately, his character Rocky Maivia failed to resonate with audiences, but he skillfully reinvented himself and found success as the heel character known as The Rock. This transformation catapulted him to become one of the most promising talents in the company, ultimately leading him to capture the WWE championship multiple times as the formidable Brahma Bull.

In 2004, The Rock made a transition into Hollywood, bidding farewell to his WWE career. His foray into the world of cinema proved to be a resounding success as he starred in global blockbusters like Red Notice, the Fast and Furious series, Black Adam, and many others.

Fans often find themselves pondering Dwayne Johnson's net worth, and according to a recent report by Celebrity Networth, it is estimated to be around a staggering 800 million dollars.

Interestingly, The Rock has openly admitted that he faced financial hardship when his football career took a nosedive, revealing that he had a mere 7 dollars to his name.

"In 1995 I had $7 bucks in my pocket and knew two things: I'm broke as hell and one day I won't be," he tweeted in the year 2011.

After launching his career as a professional wrestler, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson swiftly ascended to become one of the most prominent figures in the WWE. He headlined WrestleMania, the pinnacle event in the realm of professional wrestling, on multiple occasions.

According to previous reports, in 2013, The Rock received an astonishing fee of $5 million for his appearances. It was during this same year that he engaged in a highly anticipated showdown with John Cena, captivating fans worldwide.

Fast forward to 2020, and Dwayne Johnson has solidified his status as the highest-paid actor in the world. Reports indicate that he commands a substantial price tag of approximately $20 million per project in Hollywood.

In addition to his illustrious acting career, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has proven himself to be a shrewd and enterprising entrepreneur. Among his many ventures, he is the proud owner of several companies, including his very own Tequila brand, Teremana. With an astonishing valuation of $3 billion, this charismatic figure, known as The People's Champion, holds an impressive 30 percent stake in the company.

Expanding his horizons even further, Dwayne has delved into the realm of fashion with his exclusive Gym wear clothing line, Project Rock, in collaboration with the renowned brand Under Armour. Moreover, he has successfully secured lucrative deals with both WWE and UFC, thereby diversifying and strengthening his already impressive business portfolio.

Not content with just conquering the entertainment industry, Dwayne has also established his very own production house, Seven Bucks Production, which consistently delivers a multitude of projects each year. This multifaceted individual has also demonstrated his astute financial acumen by making significant investments in the realm of real estate.

Dwayne recently joined the board of directors for the TKO Group.

TKO Group Holdings is an American media conglomerate established by Endeavor Group Holdings in September 2023. Its primary purpose is to facilitate the financial merger between Zuffa, the parent company of UFC, and WWE.

Following the merger, both UFC and WWE now function as separate divisions under the TKO umbrella. Vince McMahon, a third-generation wrestling promoter and co-founder of WWE, holds the position of executive chairman at TKO. Ari Emanuel, the CEO of Endeavor, has taken on the role of CEO for this new entity.

In the latest developments, Johnson has been granted a seat on the board of directors and has also gained complete ownership of his trademark, "The Rock." Moreover, he has entered into a new agreement for merchandising and services, which will support his promotional and licensing endeavors.