French Open: Tournament chief not ready to rule out finals shift after washout

Headlines

IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023: India beat Nepal by 10 wickets to reach Super 4 stage, to face Pakistan on Sunday

DNA TV Show: Why Chinese President Xi Jinping not attending G20 Summit in India

DNA Explainer: What is Global South, a term often used by PM Modi and other world leaders?

Who is Aasif Sheikh? Nepal's first player to slam fifty against India in ODIs

Wordle 808 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 5

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Why Chinese President Xi Jinping not attending G20 Summit in India

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

DNA Explainer: What is Global South, a term often used by PM Modi and other world leaders?

6 popular actors who barely completed school 

7 Benefits of neem leaves for skin

Benefits of Vitamin C serum for skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

Chandrayaan 3 Update: Vikram lander hops on the Moon and lands safely once again

Jawan advance booking to break all records? Over 6 lakh tickets already sold for Shah Rukh Khan's film

Vicky Kaushal reveals father Sham Kaushal cried in front of him after being humiliated on set: 'My mom would...'

Sunny Deol's son Rajveer says his father hated that he wanted to become actor, reveals why

Can Jawan do in south what Baahubali, KGF did in north? Trade experts say SRK can give Bollywood's 'first pan India hit'

HomeSports

Sports

French Open: Tournament chief not ready to rule out finals shift after washout

Tournament director Guy Forget said he remained hopeful of the French Open finishing on time on Sunday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 06, 2019, 07:30 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Roland Garros organisers were facing a scheduling nightmare on Wednesday after the entire day's play was washed out with the prospect of another all-consuming deluge expected to swamp Paris on Friday, possibly forcing the women's final to be played alongside the men's on Sunday.

Tournament director Guy Forget said he remained hopeful of the French Open finishing on time on Sunday. However, if the weather continues to deteriorate, the women's final could be shifted from Saturday to Sunday, sharing top billing with the men's title match.

"We always have to study the worse case scenario," said Forget. Wednesday was the second time since 2016 that all Roland Garros play was cancelled and third since 2000. The decision left world number one Novak Djokovic and defending women's champion Simona Halep to play their quarter-finals on Thursday and semi-finals on Friday if they get through.

With the women's final traditionally set for Saturday, third seed Halep could end up playing three days in a row. "The weather for tomorrow seems to be OK but Friday is already looking complicated," added Forget.

Thursday's schedule has been brought forward by two hours to accommodate Halep's quarter-final against American teenager Amanda Anisimova and Djokovic's last-eight tie with Alexander Zverev on Court Philippe Chatrier. On Court Suzanne Lenglen, America's Madison Keys was due to face Australia's Ashleigh Barty before 2018 runner-up Dominic Thiem clashed with Russia's Karen Khachanov.

Friday was originally set to stage both men's semi-finals for which Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer had already booked their places on Tuesday. Johanna Konta and Marketa Vondrousova had been due to play their semi-final Thursday but that has already been shifted to Friday.

"We don't want to move the women's final from Saturday to Sunday but some girls may be playing three days in a row," said Forget. "These girls have been waiting all of their lives to play such a match of this magnitude. If we have to move the finals to the following day it's something that could happen. We have done it with the men (Rafael Nadal v Djokovic final of 2012). It's not what we hope but if we have no other choice then that's what we will do." Forget said it was possible that one of the women's matches could be moved away from the Chatrier and Lenglen courts to the 5,000-seater Simonne Mathieu arena," he added.

"You are always afraid that some players may think it's a lack of respect or we have diminished it. But we want to see players in the best possible condition and if we have to make the tough call to move players to a smaller court, it's a possibility," said Forget.

Djokovic has fallen foul of the weather in Paris before.

In the 2012 final against Nadal, he dropped the first two sets before winning the third and was 2-1 up in the fourth when play was suspended until Monday. But on the resumption, Nadal reimposed his authority and won in four sets for what was his seventh Roland Garros title.


In 2020, the French Open will be less affected by the vagaries of the weather as a retractable roof over Chatrier will come into operation.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Samsung and other Android phones under risk of dangerous China-linked spyware

7th Pay Commission: DA hike may exceed expectations for central government employees, details inside

Meet Pooja Gor, Dulquer Salmaan's co-star from Guns & Gulaabs, who calls herself 'accidental actor', left studies as....

Abhishek Bachchan joins father Amitabh Bachchan in his Sunday ritual of meeting fans outside Jalsa, see viral photos

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan hug each other at Gadar 2's success bash, netizens say 'let them fall in love again'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE