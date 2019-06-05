French Open: Teenager Marketa Vondrousova beats Petra Martic to reach Paris last four

Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Nayanthara offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati ahead of Jawan's release

This ex-Indian player is world’s highest paid cricket coach; salary more than Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya

Jailer producer gifts Anirudh Ravichander new Porsche car worth Rs 1.5 crore after Rajinikanth-starrer's success

7th Pay Commission: Latest update on DA hike, central government employees can expect announcement in…

DNA Verified: Did ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 find proof of 700 aliens on Moon? Know truth behind viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Nayanthara offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati ahead of Jawan's release

This ex-Indian player is world’s highest paid cricket coach; salary more than Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya

Jailer producer gifts Anirudh Ravichander new Porsche car worth Rs 1.5 crore after Rajinikanth-starrer's success

Popular Bollywood actors with Pakistan connection

Health benefits of Kantola (Spiny Gourd) 

9 times Sanjay Dutt inspired us with inspirational messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Five most mysterious temples of India

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

Chandrayaan 3 Update: Vikram lander hops on the Moon and lands safely once again

Jawan advance booking to break all records? Over 6 lakh tickets already sold for Shah Rukh Khan's film

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Nayanthara offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati ahead of Jawan's release

Vicky Kaushal reveals father Sham Kaushal cried in front of him after being humiliated on set: 'My mom would...'

Sunny Deol's son Rajveer says his father hated that he wanted to become actor, reveals why

HomeSports

Sports

French Open: Teenager Marketa Vondrousova beats Petra Martic to reach Paris last four

Marketa Vondrousova beat Croatian Petra Martic 7-6(1) 7-5 to reach the semifinals.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 05, 2019, 02:44 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Marketa Vondrousova's amazing French Open run continued on Tuesday when the unseeded Czech teenager beat Croatian Petra Martic 7-6(1) 7-5 to reach the semifinals.

The 19-year-old left-hander, bidding to become the first teenager to lift the Suzanne Lenglen cup since Iva Majoli in 1997, saved three set points on her way to winning the opener. Then she let slip a 5-2 lead in the second set, double-faulting on a match point at 5-3 as nerves kicked in.

She steadied herself though and broke Croatian Martic's serve to set up a semi-final against Britain's Johanna Konta.

"I mean, it's not happening every day, right? I'm just really happy with my game. And it was very tough match for me. I beat her for my first time in my life, so it's amazing," Vondrousova, leading a new Czech brigade, said.

Martic had beaten top Czech Karolina Pliskova in the third round, and had beaten Vondrousova in their four previous clashes, but this time found her a much trickier proposition.

Boasting a game full of variety, Vondrousova, who has yet to drop a set in the tournament, broke for 3-2 with a forehand winner down the line that wrongfooted her opponent.

The 31st-seeded Martic battled back and seemed poised to take the opener when Vondrousova fell 0-40 down when serving at 5-6, only to reel off four clean backhand winners and an ace.

She took the momentum into the tiebreak which she won with ease and then opened a 5-2 lead in the second set.

Martic saved a first match point on her serve before Vondrousova served a woeful double fault on the second in the ninth game, which the Croatian won to put the set back on serve.

But Martic eventually cracked on her own serve, fluffing an easy smash and sending a lob long on the fourth match point.

"In the semifinals I think anything can happen. I think it's going to be very tough and great match, and I just can't wait to play," Vondrousova said.

American Amanda Anisimova will look to become the second teenager into the semifinals on Wednesday when she faces defending champion Simona Halep.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Asia Cup 2023: Ex-Team India pacer set to officiate in 250th ODI as match referee during IND vs NEP game

Meet IIT Delhi alumni, rejected by Google twice, founded 33,000 crore e-commerce company; his net worth is…

DNA Verified: Did Washington Post praise India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission? Truth behind viral screenshot

Rajasthan: Rajnath Singh to flag off 3rd phase of BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' on Monday

Skoda Kushaq Onyx Plus, Skoda Slavia Ambition Plus launched in India, check details

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Five most mysterious temples of India

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE