French Open: Simona Halep to channel her inner child as she begins title defence on Day 3

Headlines

Rajasthan: Criminal cases against juveniles rise in 2022

No split in NCP, reiterates Sharad Pawar; says MLAs don’t mean entire party

Zika Virus, Dengue, Chikungunya: What is the difference between symptoms

ISRO's sun mission explained: After Chandrayaan-3, know all about the Aditya-L1 satellite launch

Man wrestles monstrous python bare-handed, viral video leaves internet petrified

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rajasthan: Criminal cases against juveniles rise in 2022

No split in NCP, reiterates Sharad Pawar; says MLAs don’t mean entire party

Zika Virus, Dengue, Chikungunya: What is the difference between symptoms

Unseen pics of Irfan Pathan's model wife, see exotic good looks

Diabetes: Benefits of drinking 3 litres of water per day

9 inspirational quotes by Salman Khan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

PM Modi Lauds ISRO Scientists For Historic Chandrayaan-3 Feat, Says Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan

Gadar 2 beats KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi), becomes third highest-gossing Hindi film in India

Kalki Koechlin says she is 'at ease' with her ex-husband Anurag Kashyap: 'We've been through so much together'

Vijay Varma reveals he never wanted to 'be with' anybody from industry, shares how meeting Tamannaah Bhatia changed him

HomeSports

Sports

French Open: Simona Halep to channel her inner child as she begins title defence on Day 3

Simona Halep will channel her inner child when she begins her French Open title defence against Ajla Tomljanovic on Tuesday having vowed to enjoy herself in the absence of the stifling pressure of previous campaigns in Paris.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 28, 2019, 07:58 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Simona Halep will channel her inner child when she begins her French Open title defence against Ajla Tomljanovic on Tuesday having vowed to enjoy herself in the absence of the stifling pressure of previous campaigns in Paris.

Halep, twice runner-up at Roland Garros before lifting the Suzanne Lenglen Cup last year for her first Grand Slam title, said being a champion had made it easier to cope with the challenge of repeating the feat.

"Yeah, much better and much easier, because I have the title already. Doesn't matter anymore what is going to happen," Halep told reporters.

"Everything comes now comes as a bonus. So I'll try just to give my best and to see if I'm able to do it again.

"I am too happy to be in this position... it's nothing bad. So I will try to do the things as a kid, enjoying the time. I wanted this badly, and I wanted so much that now having it, I just want to be happy and to smile."

Halep's new outlook on tennis has given rise to questions about her motivation but the 27-year-old is determined not to let them have a negative impact.

"I fought hard and had many tough moments... before lifting that trophy, but I am still motivated because my career doesn't stay in a Grand Slam or ranking," she said.

The world number three beat Tomljanovic in three sets in the pair's only previous meeting -- on the hard courts of Cincinnati last year -- and is aware of the danger the Australian poses.

World number one Naomi Osaka, another player dealing with the burden of expectation, takes on Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Fresh from his victory at the Geneva Open, men's fifth seed Alexander Zverev meets Australian John Millman in the opening match of the day.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Raksha Bandhan 2023: 5 financial Rakhi gift ideas for sisters

'Whether he would like to...': Ex-RCB star makes big statement on Virat Kohli and India's No.4 conundrum

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani lost 108 kg in 18 months, regained weight, know why

India very close to a final call on FTA with UK, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Gadar 2 meets Dream Girl 2: Ananya Panday shares throwback photo of Sunny Deol with 'Barbie' Chunky Panday

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE