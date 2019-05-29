French Open: Sharan-Demoliner enter Roland Garros second round

Divij Sharan and Marcelo Demoliner registered a hard fought win over Marton Fucsovics and Roberth Lindstedt in the men's doubles first round at the French Open here on Wednesday.

The Indo-Brazilian combine of Sharan and Demoliner beat the Hungarian-Swede duo of Fucsovics and Lindstedt 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 in a match lasting one hour 48 minutes.

Sharan and Lindstedt face Henri Kontinen and John Peers in the second round. Kontinen outplayed Leonardo Mayer and Joao Sousa in straight sets.