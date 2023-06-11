Search icon
French Open 2023: Novak Djokovic creates history, becomes first male player to win 23 Grand Slam titles, overtakes Nadal

he Serbian's latest victory in Paris was a hard-fought battle against Casper Ruud, which he won 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5 in the final on Sunday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 10:18 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

Novak Djokovic has achieved a remarkable feat by clinching his 23rd Grand Slam title at Roland Garros, thereby surpassing Rafael Nadal's record of 22 Grand Slam titles in men's tennis history. The Serbian's latest victory in Paris was a hard-fought battle against Casper Ruud, which he won 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5 in the final on Sunday.

Djokovic's incredible achievement has cemented his place in the annals of tennis history, and his dominance on the court is a testament to his unwavering dedication and hard work.

Most Career Grand Slam Singles Titles (Men)

23: Novak Djokovic

22: Rafael Nadal

20: Roger Federer

14: Pete Sampras

12: Roy Emerson

11: Rod Laver, Bjorn Borg

10: Bill Tilden

Ruud started off strong on Court-Philippe Chatrier, but Djokovic ultimately prevailed to secure his historic victory. Despite trailing 1-4 in the tie-break, the third seed managed to win the first set. Djokovic then showcased some of his best hitting in the second and third sets, leading to a three-hour, 13-minute victory. This win also made Djokovic the oldest Roland Garros champion at the age of 36 years and 20 days, surpassing Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic quickly gained momentum after stopping Ruud's early assault, increasing his advantage in their ATP Head2Head series to 5-0. The Serbian won an impressive 80% (59/74) of the points after his first serve, while outshining the fourth seed with 52 hits to Ruud's 31.

Although Ruud fought valiantly, he was unable to maintain his brilliant start. After 4-3 in the first set, the 24-year-old, who had previously advanced to the finals of both the US Open and Roland Garros in 2022, struggled to earn more than two points in a return game as Djokovic relentlessly thwarted his opponent's attempts to rally.

Before this achievement, Djokovic was one of only four men to have a Double Career Slam, alongside legends such as Emerson, Laver, and Nadal. However, with this latest win, he has elevated himself to a historic class all his own.

