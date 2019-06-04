French Open: 'I feel old,' says Simona Halep as she sweeps aside Polish teenager Iga Swiatek to enter last eight

Headlines

Mukesh Ambani in talks to get Rs 16,550 crore loan for Akash Ambani led subsidiary, check details

Women will get proper representation in Parliament, state assemblies soon: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Nayanthara offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati ahead of Jawan's release

This ex-Indian player is world’s highest paid cricket coach; salary more than Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya

Jailer producer gifts Anirudh Ravichander new Porsche car worth Rs 1.5 crore after Rajinikanth-starrer's success

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani in talks to get Rs 16,550 crore loan for Akash Ambani led subsidiary, check details

Women will get proper representation in Parliament, state assemblies soon: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Nayanthara offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati ahead of Jawan's release

Popular Bollywood actors with Pakistan connection

Health benefits of Kantola (Spiny Gourd) 

9 times Sanjay Dutt inspired us with inspirational messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

Chandrayaan 3 Update: Vikram lander hops on the Moon and lands safely once again

Jawan advance booking to break all records? Over 6 lakh tickets already sold for Shah Rukh Khan's film

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Nayanthara offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati ahead of Jawan's release

Vicky Kaushal reveals father Sham Kaushal cried in front of him after being humiliated on set: 'My mom would...'

Sunny Deol's son Rajveer says his father hated that he wanted to become actor, reveals why

HomeSports

Sports

French Open: 'I feel old,' says Simona Halep as she sweeps aside Polish teenager Iga Swiatek to enter last eight

Defending champion Simona Halep hurried into the French Open quarter-finals by sweeping aside Polish teenager Iga Swiatek in a 6-1 6-0 victory on Monday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 04, 2019, 08:52 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Defending champion Simona Halep hurried into the French Open quarter-finals by sweeping aside Polish teenager Iga Swiatek in a 6-1 6-0 victory on Monday.

Third seed Halep produced a nearly flawless performance on Court Philippe Chatrier against a bold opponent who turned 18 last Friday.

The Romanian will now face another teenager, American Amanda Anisimova, who thrashed Spain's Aliona Bolsova 6-3 6-0.

"I feel old," joked the 27-year-old Halep.

The former world number one said she had been coping well with the pressure of being defending champion at Roland Garros.

"I saw it different since the beginning. I felt different. I felt more relaxed, even if the pressure was on," she said.

"I feel good in this position and I always say that even if you're No. 1, you win a Grand Slam, you have to enjoy the moment.

"So I did that pretty well this year. Back to the quarter-finals is not easy, so I'm thinking just to give my best again next round. It's just what I'm thinking about."

Swiatek came out with all guns blazing but failed to master her raw power, bowing out after 45 minutes when Halep whipped a forehand winner down the line.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Live-in relationships cannot provide stability, security: Allahabad High Court

INDIA vs NDA over ‘Sanatan Dharma’ row: BJP retaliates with Kharge’s old speech after DMK leader’s attack

Delhi news: All online food, commercial delivery services to be banned in NDMC areas due to G20 Summit

Meet four siblings of Mishra family who cracked UPSC within 3 years to become IAS, IPS officers

G20 summit: Delhi Metro launches unlimited ride scheme with 'Tourist Smart Cards'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE