French Open: Federer into Roland Garros third round for 15th time

Roger Federer reached the third round of Roland Garros for the 15th time on Wednesday with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 win over German lucky loser Oscar Otte.

Third seed Federer defeated the world number 144 in 95 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier, saving all four break points he faced. Next up for 37-year-old Federer is a clash with Norway's Casper Ruud who put out Italian 29th seed Matteo Berrettini 6-4, 7-5, 6-3.

"The Grand Slams are incredible. You can meet a player who qualified who (you) have not heard of before," said the 2019 champion.

"It was difficult, he really played a great match," he added.

"Happily for me, he helped me with some mistakes at the end of the sets." Federer, playing at the tournament for the first time since 2015 when he made the quarter-finals, hailed the fans, two of whom carried a bedsheet with 'Federer forever' painted on it.

He ended by saying, "Thanks to the fans, a thousand times thanks."