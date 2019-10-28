French Open Badminton: Indian duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty lose final to top-seeded Sukamuljo-Fernaldi

Indian men’s doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty settle for silver at French Open after losing the final to World No. 1 Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sukamuljo.

The Indian pair lost out on an opportunity to become only the 2nd Indian doubles pair after Partho Ganguli and Vikram Singh in 1983 to win the French Open.

Satwik and Chirag were, however, outclassed in a one-sided final by the top seeds from Indonesia in Paris on Sunday.

This was only Satwik and Chirag’s 3rd defeat in their 11th final on the tour. Notably, the Indian pair have lost all of its 7 meetings to Sukamuljo and Fernaldi.

Runners Up in our first World tour 750 final at the #FrenchOpen! Happy with the way we played this week but definitely not satisfied and there are surely better results to come in the future! Would like to thank my sponsors @IndianOilcl @YonexInd @GoSportsVoices @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/CFo7I2FGzC — Chirag Shetty (@Shettychirag04) October 27, 2019

The Indian doubles pair struggled to keep up with Sukamuljo and Fernaldi who dominated from the first shot. In the opening game, the top-ranked pair raced to a 9-4 lead while Satwik and Chirag clawed back but were still trailing at the mid-game break.

The No. 11 ranked pair were made to chase the game in the second half of the first game. Despite getting back their momentum, they weren’t able to stop Sukamuljo and Fernaldi winning the 1st game.

In the second game as well, the Indonesian pair were unstoppable as they wrapped up the gold medal match 21-18, 21-16 in just 35 minutes.

It was an overall good run for the Indian duo. Satwiksairaj and Chirag missed the World Championships due to injury concerns but the two have been highly impressive in the ongoing season. Apart from winning their 1st ever Super 500 tournament in Thailand, the duo has been reaching ends of major tournaments on a consistent basis.