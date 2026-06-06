French Open 2026: 19-year-old Mirra Andreeva wins maiden Grand Slam title; bags Rs 31 crore

Mirra Andreeva capped a remarkable campaign by winning the French Open 2026 women's singles title, securing her maiden Grand Slam crown. The 19-year-old became the youngest Roland Garros champion since Monica Seles and pocketed prize money of approximately Rs 31 crore for her historic triumph.

Mirra Andreeva is the new French Open champion. The 19-year-old Russian claimed her first Grand Slam title on Saturday, taking down Poland’s Maja Chwalinska 6-3, 6-2 in the women’s singles final at Roland Garros. With this win, Andreeva becomes the youngest woman to capture the trophy in Paris since Monica Seles, who won her third straight in 1992 at just 18.

From the first serve, Andreeva looked confident and composed, especially for someone making her debut in a Grand Slam final. She broke Chwalinska early in both sets and never let go of her grip on the match, using crisp groundstrokes, impressive movement, and a reliable serve to keep the 24-year-old Polish qualifier on her heels. Chwalinska showed the fight that got her this far—she didn’t give in easily—but Andreeva’s relentless consistency wore her down. In the end, Andreeva closed it out in straight sets, and the celebration erupted on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Chwalinska’s journey, though, was remarkable in its own right. Ranked around 114 in the world, she fought through qualifying and reeled off a nine-match winning streak to become the first woman ever to reach the Roland Garros final from the qualifying draw. She overcame personal obstacles to get here, and although the trophy slipped away, her run won over fans everywhere—a true underdog story that lit up the tournament.

For Andreeva, this title is more than just a trophy. She knocked out 15th seed Marta Kostyuk with ease in the semifinals and has been building momentum at Roland Garros in recent years, already boasting quarterfinal and semifinal finishes before this breakthrough. At just 19, she joins the ranks of the youngest Grand Slam winners in history, announcing herself as a rising star with the nerves and game to match.

The victory comes with a $3.25 million payday, while Chwalinska—whose parents work as an electrician in a coal mine and a receptionist at a sports facility—doubled her career earnings and leaves Paris with $1.624 million, along with a story nobody will forget.

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