French Open: Rafael Nadal's 'incredible gesture of kindness' towards injured Alexander Zverev wins hearts

The semi-final clash between Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev saw the latter face a horrific ankle injury during the second set on Court Philippe Chatrier. This saw the player's bid for a second Grand Slam final and a maiden at the Roland Garro's end at a terrible note.

The incident had taken place during the 12th game of the second set when Zverev had looked to retrieve a backhand return from Nadal. However, the forehand from the German went wide as he was seen crashing on the ground and yelping in pain. He was immediately helped into a wheelchair and taken off the court for treatment.

A few moments later, Zverev was seen entering the court back but with crutches and Nadal following him. He was seen waving at the crowd and it was at this moment that all were happy as Nadal walked up to him and hugged him.

The lovely gesture from the Spaniard surely won many hearts of millions on social media with some stating that it is an 'incredible gesture of kindness'.

Talking about the incident, Nadal on the court said, "Very tough and very sad for him, honestly, he was playing an unbelievable tournament. I know how much he's fighting to win a Grand Slam but for the moment he was very unlucky. The only thing is I'm sure he's going to win not one, much more than one and I wish him all the best and a very fast recovery.

"Had been a super tough match, three hours, and we didn't even finish the second set. It's one of the biggest challenges on the tour when he's playing at this super high level.

"Difficult to say a lot of things today in this situation. Of course, for me, being in the final of Roland-Garros one more time is a dream, without a doubt.

"But at the same time, to finish that way, I've been there in a small room with Sascha before we came back on the court and to see him crying there is a very tough moment so all the best to him."