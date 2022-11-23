Search icon
French defender Lucas Hernandez ruled out of FIFA World Cup after getting injured during match against Australia

Lucas Hernandez got injured while defending in the 13th minute of the match between France-Australia at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 02:45 PM IST

Lucas Hernandez

France defender Lucas Hernandez has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup because of the knee injury he picked up in the win against Australia.

The 26-year-old Bayern Munich left-back ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee in the defending champions' 4-1 opening-game victory.

Several key France players, including Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, were injured before the tournament started.

Hernandez limped off the pitch after staying on the grass for a couple of minutes holding his right knee after being beaten to the ball by Mathew Leckie, who delivered the cross for Craig Goodwin’s opening goal for Australia.

The extent of Hernandez's injury was confirmed by an MRI scan on Wednesday morning.
Hernandez was replaced by brother Theo, who plays for AC Milan, and France recovered from going behind to take control of the Group D game.

Goals from Adrien Rabiot, Kylian Mbappe and two from former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud secured a comfortable win.

Hernandez's injury means Deschamps now has a squad of 24.

Midfielders Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante were not fit enough to be included in France's original 26-man pool.

