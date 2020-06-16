Trending#

Freiburg vs Hertha Berlin, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for FRE vs HER today in Bundesliga 2020

Karen Noronha

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jun 16, 2020, 03:38 PM IST

FRE vs HER Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Freiburg vs Hertha Berlin match today, June 17.

 

Freiburg vs Hertha Berlin: Probable Playing 11

Freiburg: Schwolow; Schmid, Heintz, Lienhart, Gunter; Koch, Hofler, Grifo, Sallai; Holer, Petersen

Hertha Berlin: Jarstein; Pekarik, Stark, Torunarigha, Plattenhardt; Grujic, Maier; Lukebakio, Darida, Esswein; Ibisevic

Freiburg vs Hertha Berlin: Match details

The match will be played on June 17, 2020, Wednesday. It will start at 12:00 AM at Schwarzwald-Stadion.