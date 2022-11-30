France vs Tunisia Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for FRA vs TUN FIFA World Cup 2022, match 37

France vs Tunisia, FIFA World Cup 2022

France is yet to be defeated in the Group Stages of the FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament. Despite multiple injury concerns in their team, Les Blues have put up some fantastic displays in their last two games.

Kylian Mbappe has been in excellent form for the 2018 World Champions, scoring two goals against Denmark and one against Australia in their first match of the tournament.

The PSG attacker has been on a roll. Apart from him, Antoine Griezmann has been a terrifying presence on the pitch, injecting even more venom into an already potent attack.

Tunisia has failed to score a goal at this World Cup. They are currently bottom of their group and will be expecting to get something out of this game, but it will not be easy against this French side that is in good form.

Ali Abdi is one of Tunisia's most experienced players and will need to be at his best against France if Tunisia is to come away with a point.

Match Details

Match: France vs Tunisia

Date: 30 November 2022

Time: 08:30 PM IST

Venue: Education City Stadium

France vs Tunisia- Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

Defenders: Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konate, Dylan Bronn

Midfielders: Mohamed Dräger, Ali Abdi, Adrien Rabiot (Vice captain), Eduardo Camavinga

Attackers: Marcus Thuram, Kylian Mbappe (Captain), Youssef Msakni.

France vs Tunisia- My Dream11 team

Dahmen, Meriah, Konate, Upamecano, Hernandez (VC), Abdi, Rabiot, Griezmann, Msakni, Mbappe (C), Giroud

