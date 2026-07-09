France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-final: Preview, live streaming, kick-off time and predicted lineups

France and Morocco square off in a blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final, with a place in the last four at stake. Here's everything you need to know, including kick-off time, live streaming details, predicted lineups, key players, and match prediction.

The FIFA World Cup quarterfinals kick off with a showdown between France and Morocco. Morocco—known as the Atlas Lions—are out to erase the pain of their 2022 semifinal loss and claim a spot in the last four. Sure, France walk in as favorites, but Morocco have already shown they’re not just here to make up the numbers. They’ve knocked on the door of the football elite and they’re not backing down now.

Match Details

France vs Morocco on Thursday, July 10, (1:30 IST) – Boston Stadium, US

People can’t stop talking about this rematch. Fans from both countries are looking forward to seeing how it plays out, and the build-up has only added to the excitement.

Despite four years passing, France are still seen as the team to beat. But Morocco’s not just an underdog story anymore—they’re a real contender. The Atlas Lions have staked their place among world football’s best.

“We’re not a surprise anymore, and honestly, that’s something to be proud of,” Morocco’s coach Mohamed Ouahbi said after his team’s convincing 3-0 win over Canada in the round of 16.

“For us, this is just the start,” Ouahbi continued. “We want to keep building on this and keep these kinds of runs going for a long time.”

He waved off talk about revenge against France. “That’s not what drives us,” he said. “We want to go as far as we can and make our country proud.”

But the real story isn’t just about teams—it’s about people, too. Morocco’s captain, Achraf Hakimi, made it clear that friendships won’t affect how they compete on the pitch. Outside the game, he’s close with France captain Kylian Mbappe. But once the whistle blows, it’s all business.

This banter’s even found its way online. Moroccan comedian Mimo Lazraq dropped a playful video on Instagram, poking fun at Hakimi’s bond with Mbappe. With the two preparing to square off in Boston, Lazraq joked about whether Mbappe could really be called a true friend. In the video, he teased that if Mbappe were really looking out for Hakimi, he’d let him get a little payback for Morocco’s 2-0 loss to France in Qatar. It’s all in good humor, of course—because real friends know how to keep it light, even when national pride’s on the line.

Predicted lineups

France (4-2-3-1): Maignan (goalkeeper); Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne; Kone, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Barcola; Mbappe

Morocco (4-2-3-1): Bounou (goalkeeper); Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Rahimi

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final match between France and Morocco will be broadcast LIVE on Zee's new Unite8 Sports network in India, which includes Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD. Additionally, the France vs Morocco match will be available for live streaming on the Zee5 website and app.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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