Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

France vs Morocco Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy football tips for FRA vs MAR at FIFA World Cup 2022, semifinal 2

FRA vs MAR Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal 2.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 10:10 AM IST

France vs Morocco Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy football tips for FRA vs MAR at FIFA World Cup 2022, semifinal 2
France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022

France will face Morocco in the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final at the Al Bayt Stadium on December 15. So far, the French team has been clinical, with players like Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud stepping up when their side needed it the most.

The 2018 World Cup champions had to overcome a stern test against England in the quarterfinals, but hung on to a 2-1 lead. Harry Kane missed a penalty late in regulation time, allowing Les Blues to win without going into overtime.

Morocco has written one of the best World Cup storylines. In this World Cup, a squad that began as the underdog went on to defeat Belgium, Spain, and Portugal. They made history when they defeated Portugal 1-0 in the quarterfinals, becoming the first African team to reach the FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

Despite a number of injuries, France has demonstrated that they are more than capable of defeating the elite teams, but Morocco has established a reputation for punching above their weight this season.

Match Details

France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-final 2

Date: Thursday, December 15

Kick-off time: 10 PM local time (12.30 AM IST)

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium

Dream11 Prediction – FRA vs MAR, Semifinal 2 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Goalkeeper: Yassine Bounou

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Theo Hernandez, Noussair Mazraoui, Nayef Aguerd

Midfielders: Antoine Griezmann, Hakim Ziyech, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot

Strikers: Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud

FRA vs MAR My Dream11 team

Bounou; Hakimi, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Amrabat, Ziyech; Griezmann, Giroud, Mbappe

READ| Lionel Messi confirms retirement from international football, says FIFA World Cup final will be his last game

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Besharam Rang: Pathaan song showcases sizzling hot Deepika Padukone's crackling chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan turns 57: Take a look at Pathaan star’s exotic car collection
Winter diet for pregnant women: 5 food important during pregnancy
Arthritis: Know about its types and lifestyle changes that can help reduce joint pain and stiffness
5 times Rakul Preet Singh proved that she's a style icon
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: Doctor murders physician wife, stashes body in hospital's basement, uses ambulance to dispose
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.