France vs Morocco Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy football tips for FRA vs MAR at FIFA World Cup 2022, semifinal 2

France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022

France will face Morocco in the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final at the Al Bayt Stadium on December 15. So far, the French team has been clinical, with players like Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud stepping up when their side needed it the most.

The 2018 World Cup champions had to overcome a stern test against England in the quarterfinals, but hung on to a 2-1 lead. Harry Kane missed a penalty late in regulation time, allowing Les Blues to win without going into overtime.

Morocco has written one of the best World Cup storylines. In this World Cup, a squad that began as the underdog went on to defeat Belgium, Spain, and Portugal. They made history when they defeated Portugal 1-0 in the quarterfinals, becoming the first African team to reach the FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

Despite a number of injuries, France has demonstrated that they are more than capable of defeating the elite teams, but Morocco has established a reputation for punching above their weight this season.

Match Details

France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-final 2

Date: Thursday, December 15

Kick-off time: 10 PM local time (12.30 AM IST)

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium

Dream11 Prediction – FRA vs MAR, Semifinal 2 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Goalkeeper: Yassine Bounou

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Theo Hernandez, Noussair Mazraoui, Nayef Aguerd

Midfielders: Antoine Griezmann, Hakim Ziyech, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot

Strikers: Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud

FRA vs MAR My Dream11 team

Bounou; Hakimi, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Amrabat, Ziyech; Griezmann, Giroud, Mbappe

