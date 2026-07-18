France vs England: Why FIFA still holds a World Cup third-place playoff despite players' lack of interest

France and England may have admitted they would rather skip the FIFA World Cup third-place playoff, but the fixture remains an integral part of the tournament. Here's why FIFA continues to stage the bronze-medal match, its significance, history, financial value, and sporting relevance.

France and England will lock horns in the third-place playoff match at the Miami Stadium on Sunday. (Courtesy: X)

Thomas Tuchel didn’t pretend to be excited after England’s World Cup dream ended in the semi-finals. “None of our players and none of the French players want to play this match,” he admitted. “They want to play the final. We gave everything to achieve that.”

Didier Deschamps, France’s coach, didn’t pretend either. “England does not want to play this game, and neither do we. But here we are,” he said. Still, he pointed out they had a duty to represent their countries. “It’s not a friendly. It’s a third-place playoff.”

That’s always the awkward thing about the World Cup’s third-place match. Two teams, both still reeling from the collapse of a dream, get a few days to pick themselves up before being offered a bronze medal as consolation. The teams headed to the final chase glory. The losing semi-finalists have to show up for one more round.

The playoff wasn’t created as a consolation prize or just to fill TV time. It was actually a practical fix for a simple tournament problem: how do you decide third place?

Why FIFA started the third-place match

The first World Cup, back in 1930 in Uruguay, didn’t have this extra match. After losing the semi-finals, the United States and Yugoslavia just went home; there was nothing on the field to separate third from fourth.

Later on, sources disagreed about how the two teams were ranked, with some even making up a match that never happened. The truth is, that first World Cup didn’t settle the question of who finished third.

Four years later, with Italy hosting in 1934, the tournament switched to a straight knockout format with 16 teams. The bracket produced a champion and a runner-up but left two losing semi-finalists with nothing to separate them. So, FIFA set up a playoff: Germany vs. Austria in Naples—the first official contest for third place.

Germany won 3-2. Ernst Lehner scored only 25 seconds into the match, still one of the fastest goals in World Cup history, and a sign of the wide open play these games tend to have.

The decision fit the sporting culture of the time. Before the World Cup, FIFA had already been running Olympic football tournaments, where handing out gold, silver, and bronze medals was the norm. Bronze-medal matches had been around in Olympic football before the World Cup even existed—including at Amsterdam 1928.

FIFA didn’t leave a single declaration explaining who came up with the third-place match or give one reason for doing it. But the idea made sense: third place should be earned on the pitch and not handed out based on stats or some administrative decision.

The ‘unwanted’ game that keeps making history

It’s easy to see why players and coaches feel flat about the third-place match. Everyone’s focus is on winning the World Cup, not claiming bronze after falling short at the final hurdle.

But if you look through history, these games actually deliver. Without the pressure of the final, teams often play open, attacking football.

Between 1934 and 2022, the 20 third-place playoffs produced 76 goals—an average of 3.8 per match. None ended 0-0. Most were high scoring. Only one ever went to extra time (France beating Belgium 4-2 in 1986) and none have reached penalty shootouts.

For big nations like England or France, third and fourth rarely feel much different. Both mean the same thing: defeat in the semis. But for smaller countries, this match can define their footballing history. Croatia celebrated third place in 1998 and again in 2022. Turkey’s bronze finish in 2002 remains their greatest feat.

And that’s why the match survives. It started to round out the podium, stayed for the tradition, and keeps going because it often means more than anyone expects.

England and France may not be thrilled about playing for third place. But the World Cup demands final rankings—and time and again, football finds a way to make even an unwanted game matter.

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