France vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 third place play-off: Preview, live streaming, kick-off time and predicted lineups

France and England battle for third place at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after heartbreaking semifinal defeats. Here's everything you need to know, including match preview, live streaming details, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and key players to watch.

No team dreams of playing this game, and for good reason—it’s really the match everyone hoped to avoid. Both France and England fell just short in their semi-finals, missing out on a spot in the World Cup final. That honor goes to Spain and Argentina, who face off Sunday. But first, on Saturday, the focus shifts to the teams left behind—France and England—squaring off in what FIFA likes to call the “Bronze final.” In plain terms, it’s the third-place play-off.

There’s still something on the line. The Golden Boot is up for grabs. France’s Kylian Mbappe is tied with Argentina’s Lionel Messi on eight goals, and England’s Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are close behind with six each. So, expect plenty of motivation for those chasing the top scorer title.

This match also gives us a chance to see a few fresh faces, especially those who haven’t played much in this tournament. For France, it marks the end of an era—Didier Deschamps will step down after 14 years in charge. England’s manager, Thomas Tuchel, gets an opportunity to lift the spirits in his camp after that tough loss to Argentina.

So, how did France get here? Before their semi-final, most people saw Deschamps’ squad as the team to beat. They sailed through their group, knocked out Sweden and Paraguay, then produced a dominant quarter-final against Morocco. The team just looked complete: Mbappe couldn’t stop scoring, Michael Olise kept things ticking in midfield, and Ousmane Dembele was back in Ballon d’Or-worthy form. Even the midfield, once considered a weak spot, held firm. Deschamps, of course, knew his way around this stage.

But then came Spain. Everything unraveled in the semi-final. The attack fizzled, William Saliba—France’s best defender—went off injured before halftime, and Lucas Digne struggled up against Lamine Yamal. In the end, a flattering 2-0 defeat sent them out. Now, all that’s left is a shot at third place—a podium spot at a third straight World Cup, after their 2018 title and their runner-up finish last time.

England’s story is full of frustration, too. They crashed out after an agonizing 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the semi-final. England led thanks to an Anthony Gordon goal, but Tuchel’s conservative substitutions left them on the back foot; Argentina struck twice late on to send them packing.

Otherwise, England did well at the tournament. High-altitude conditions didn’t stop them against Mexico, as Bellingham scored twice and Kane added a penalty to secure another win. Against Haaland’s Norway, they came from behind to win 2-1 in extra time—a gutsy path to the semis, but not enough for a happy ending.

And what about the history between these two? England have fond memories—back in 1966, they beat France 2-0 on their way to winning it all. In 1982, Bryan Robson scored after just 27 seconds as England won again in the group stage. Their most recent World Cup clash was in Qatar, four years ago. That one stung for England: Harry Kane scored one penalty, missed another, and France edged them 2-1 in the quarters.

Kick-off time

The 2026 FIFA World Cup third-place play-off match between France and England will kick off on Saturday, July 18, at 2:30 a.m. IST (Sunday, July 19) for viewers in India.

Predicted lineups

France (4-2-3-1) Maignan; Kounde, Konate, Lacroix, T. Hernandez; Kone, Zaire-Emery; Cherki, Olise, Doue; Mbappe

England (4-2-3-1) Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Guehi, O'Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Rogers, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place playoff match between France and England will be broadcast LIVE on Zee's new Unite8 Sports network in India, which includes Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD. Additionally, the France vs England match will be available for live streaming on the Zee5 website and app.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

Also read| No final face-off for Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in FIFA WC 2026, but Golden Boot race still alive