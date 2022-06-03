France vs Denmark, UEFA Nations League: Live streaming, FRA vs DEN, time in India IST & where to watch on TV

France football team

The inaugural fixture of Group A at the UEFA Nations League is geared up to host an anticipated fixture between France and Denmark. France defeated South Africa by 5-0 in their last international fixture whereas Denmark defeated by 3-0 in their last game.

READ: Check out David Warner's hilarious instagram story for Devon Conway after he got dismissed by Stuart Broad

Denmark finished in second place behind Belgium in their group and can pull off an upset on their day. France, on the other hand, conquered the UEFA Nations League last season and are one of the world's best teams at the moment.

When and where to watch France vs Denmark, the UEFA Nations League match

Where and when is France vs Denmark, UEFA Nations League match being played?

France vs Denmark, UEFA Nations League match will be played on June 4, 2022, at Stade de France.

What time does France vs Denmark, UEFA Nations League match begin?

France vs Denmark, UEFA Nations League match will begin at 12:15 AM IST (Friday midnight in India).

Where to watch France vs Denmark and UEFA Nations League live in India (TV channels)?

France vs Denmark, UEFA Nations League live match will be telecasted on Sony Network in India.

How and where to watch online France vs Denmark, UEFA Nations League live streaming?

France vs Denmark, UEFA Nations League live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

READ: Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev, French Open 2022 live streaming: When and where to watch Semifinal of French Open

France vs Denmark, UEFA Nations League Dream11:

France: Mike Maignan, Jonathan Clauss, William Saliba, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez, Moussa Diaby, Aurelien Tchouameni, Matteo Guendouzi, Christopher Nkunku, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud

Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel; Joachim Andersen, Jannik Vestergaard, Victor Nelsson; Alexander Bah, Thomas Delaney, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Joakim Maehle; Andreas Skov Olsen, Kasper Dolberg, Jens Stryger Larsen