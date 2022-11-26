France vs Denmark Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for FRA vs DEN FIFA World Cup 2022, match 23

France vs Denmark, FIFA World Cup 2022

France is one of the favorites to win the World Cup in 2022 and will be full of confidence when they face Denmark on Saturday, November 26th at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Despite multiple injuries to their squad, France had a strong start to their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign. Les Blues fell behind when Craig Goodwin began the scoring for Australia, but the defending champions held on for a 4-1 victory over the Socceroos.

Denmark was held to a 0-0 draw in their opener against Tunisia, despite a strong performance from goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. In their previous meeting, the Danes defeated France in the UEFA Nations League, with Kasper Dolberg scoring. Simon Kjaer and company will be aiming for a similar outcome this time.

The 2018 World Cup champions will be trying to continue their merciless form against the Danes, but getting the ball past them will be difficult.

France vs Denmark Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

Defenders: Joakim Maehle, Benjamin Pavard, Theo Hernandez

Midfielders: Christian Eriksen, Andreas Skov Olsen, Ousmane Dembele, Antonie Griezmann

Strikers: Kasper Dolberg, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud

France vs Denmark Probable XIs

France: Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembelle , Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konate, Lucas Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot

Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel, Joachim Andersen, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Daniel Wass, Thomas Delaney, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Joakim Maehle, Christian Eriksen, Martin Braithwaite, Kasper Dolberg

France vs Denmark My Dream11 team

Kasper Schmeichel, Simon Kjaer, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Adrien Rabiot, Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembelle, Olivier Giroud, Kasper Dolberg

