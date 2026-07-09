France's Michael Olise set for World Cup suspension scare after FIFA rejects appeal

France have suffered a setback after FIFA rejected their appeal concerning Michael Olise's disciplinary status. The winger remains one booking away from a one-match suspension, leaving Didier Deschamps' side sweating over his availability for a potential FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final.

FIFA has turned down the French Football Federation’s appeal to overturn Michael Olise’s yellow card, according to head coach Didier Deschamps. So, the booking Olise picked up in France’s round-of-16 win over Paraguay stays on his record.

“The yellow card hasn’t changed,” Deschamps told reporters in Boston ahead of France’s quarter-final against Morocco. “FIFA notified us this morning—it still stands.”

That puts Olise in a tough spot. If he gets another yellow in Friday’s match at Boston Stadium, he’ll be suspended for the semi-final if France advance. Olise picked up the card in stoppage time during France’s 1-0 win over Paraguay in Philadelphia. The incident came after a tangle with Matías Galarza. The Paraguayan fell clutching his face, but replays showed Olise only grabbed his shirt. France argued the referee got it wrong and appealed, hoping to avoid a possible suspension.

The timing of the appeal was interesting, coming right after FIFA decided to suspend the red-card ban for U.S. striker Folarin Balogun. Balogun had been sent off against Bosnia and Herzegovina and was set to miss the last-16 tie against Belgium. But, after some heavy lobbying—lawyers from the U.S. Soccer Federation, White House officials, and President Donald Trump all got involved—FIFA suspended the ban for a year, citing Article 27 of its disciplinary code.

The FFF stressed their appeal wasn’t connected to the Balogun case and said Olise’s yellow was unfair on its own. But the Balogun decision clearly opened the door for other teams to challenge in-game disciplinary rulings. UEFA criticized that call, saying it “crossed a red line” and threatened the sport’s integrity. England boss Thomas Tuchel echoed that frustration, questioning the standards for appeals after his own players, Declan Rice and Jarell Quansah, picked up cards in their win over Mexico.

Losing Olise for a semi-final would really hurt France. He’s shined at this World Cup, already notching five assists and playing a key role in attack. But France isn’t the only team sweating suspensions—Aurelien Tchouameni and Jules Kounde are also one yellow away from missing the next match. Morocco faces the same risk, with right-back Achraf Hakimi and midfielder Sofyan Amrabat also walking the disciplinary tightrope heading into the quarter-final.

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