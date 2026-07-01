France's head coach Didier Deschamps sets a new benchmark in World Cup history after Sweden win

France's head coach etched his name in history books by becoming the head coach with the most victories in FIFA World Cups. Know more about the feat and the France vs Sweden clash.

Didier Deschamps, the head coach of the France national football team, scripted history by becoming the manager with the most wins in FIFA World Cup history after his team's comfortable 3-0 victory over Sweden in the Round of32. FIFA took to its social media handle to acknowledge the milestone and wrote, ''Didier Deschamps records the most wins of any Head Coach in #FIFAWorldCup history.''

See the post:

Didier Deschamps records the most wins of any Head Coach in #FIFAWorldCup history pic.twitter.com/rQhI93poLB — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 1, 2026

France eliminated Sweden from the first knockout game and also qualified for the Round of 16, where they will face Paraguay on July 4 at the Philadelphia Stadium. For those unversed, Deschamps returned for the knockout game after missing the third and final group stage game due to personal reasons.

Deets about France vs Sweden clash

After dominating the first half, France broke the deadlock just before the interval with Kylian Mbappe, who finished a slick move involving Ousmane Dembele. Bradley Barcola doubled Les Bleus' lead early in the second half before Mbappe wrapped up the win with his second goal of the night in the 74th minute.

During the game, Mbappe scored another brace, taking his goal tally to six in the FIFA World Cup 2026. With this feat, he levelled Argentina's Lionel Messi's tally in the Golden Boot race. Not only this, but Mbappe has also become an all-time leading scorer in FIFA World Cup knockout matches.