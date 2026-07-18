France face England in FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place playoff; Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane renew rivalry in Golden Boot race

France and England lock horns in the FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place playoff, renewing their rivalry for the first time since the dramatic 2022 quarter-final. With bronze medals on the line, Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane will also be chasing the tournament's Golden Boot.

After the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals, France and England are set to meet again in a World Cup knockout match, but this time it’s for third place. They’ll fight for the bronze medal at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami—kickoff’s at 2:30 AM on Sunday, July 19.

France wants its third World Cup bronze, adding to the ones from 1958 and 1986. England, on the other hand, has never finished third in World Cup history. That’s a big carrot for them.

This match won’t just decide a medal. It marks the final game with Didier Deschamps on the French bench. Up front, the Golden Boot race is as tight as it gets. Lionel Messi leads with eight goals and four assists for Argentina. Kylian Mbappe for France also has eight, while Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have six each for England. They all have one more shot to top the scoring charts.

These two teams have played each other 32 times before. England holds the edge—17 wins, compared to France’s 10. They’ve drawn five times. In the World Cup, this is only the fourth meeting. England beat France in the group stages in 1966 and 1982. In the last quarter-finals in 2022, though, France knocked England out 2-1.

France won’t play its third straight World Cup final after falling short in the semifinals. They topped their group with wins over Senegal, Iraq, and Norway, then beat Sweden, Paraguay, and Morocco in the knockouts. But in the semifinals, France fell flat in midfield and lost 2-0 to Spain.

England nearly made the final this time. They cleared their group—Croatia, Ghana, and Panama—and got past DR Congo, Mexico, and Norway in the knockouts. Against Argentina in the semis, Anthony Gordon put them ahead. But when Argentina pinned England back—just 12% possession in the last half hour—Argentina came back to win 2-1.

For France, the main attacking threat is Kylian Mbappe, who has eight goals so far, and Ousmane Dembele, who’s found the net five times. England relies on Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham. Kane is just one goal shy of matching Ronaldo’s World Cup tally of 14, and Bellingham has scored six in this tournament. Both teams know exactly where their chances lie.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place playoff match between France and England will be broadcast LIVE on Zee's new Unite8 Sports network in India, which includes Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD. Additionally, the France vs England match will be available for live streaming on the Zee5 website and app.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

Predicted playing XIs

France: Mike Maignan (goalkeeper), Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Theo Hernandez, Aurlien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola, Kylian Mbappe

England: Jordan Pickford (goalkeeper); Jarell Quansah, Dan Burn, Marc Guehi, Nico O’Reilly; Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham; Bukayo Saka, Morgan Rogers, Marcus Rashford; Harry Kane

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