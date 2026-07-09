France coach breaks silence on FIFA's all-Argentine referee panel for Morocco quarter-final

France head coach addressed the growing debate surrounding FIFA's decision to appoint an all-Argentine refereeing team for the World Cup quarter-final against Morocco. The comments come amid mounting scrutiny and allegations of bias ahead of the high-stakes clash.

Before France’s World Cup quarterfinal against Morocco, coach Didier Deschamps made one thing clear—he’s not worried about the Argentinian referees assigned to the match. When asked, he shrugged it off. “Our opponent is Morocco, not the officials. I trust the referees,” he told reporters. Deschamps sounds focused—he doesn’t want any distractions heading into one of the tournament's biggest showdowns.

This matchup has a lot of buzz around it. France, with Kylian Mbappe leading their attack, look unstoppable right now. They’ve scored 14 goals so far, more than any other team in the tournament. But Morocco, led by Achraf Hakimi, are full of confidence too. They became the first African team to reach the semifinals in 2022 and knocked out the Netherlands on penalties in this year’s round of 32. They're hoping for another giant-killing performance, but facing a French frontline with Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, and Bradley Barcola is a huge challenge.

A lot of talk ahead of this game has centered on the all-Argentinian officiating crew—referee Facundo Tello and his assistants, reserves, the whole group. Some see this as controversial, especially with the lingering rivalry between France and Argentina after the dramatic 2022 final, where Lionel Messi’s side edged past France despite a Mbappe hat-trick. Still, Deschamps has no complaints. “We have to deal with it. I trust the referees,” he said, brushing aside any concerns.

Backup goalkeeper Robin Risser seems just as unfazed. He admitted there’s been “a certain bitterness” between the two squads since the last final, but called it “part of the game.” He added, “If these referees are here, it means they're up to the level of the competition.”

Referee decisions have been a hot topic throughout this World Cup, especially after Argentina’s comeback win over Egypt in the round of 16—a game filled with drama and post-match criticism from the Egyptian side. Yet, Deschamps didn’t get drawn into the debate. He simply said, “Let’s hope our officials are as good as Monsieur Letexier was,” referring to the referee from that contested match.

With all the storylines swirling, Deschamps and his players are keeping their eyes on the real challenge—breaking down a determined Morocco side for a spot in the semifinals.

Also read| France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-final: Preview, live streaming, kick-off time and predicted lineups